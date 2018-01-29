Investment Thesis

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its first-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings report on January 25, 2018 with disappointing comparable store sales growth due to underperformance in its holiday sales and weak afternoon and evening traffics growth. However, I believe its long-term growth trajectory is still intact. The company is addressing its near-term issues and has several plans to reaccelerate its growth. In addition, the company is also focussing on product innovation and providing excellent customer experience. Furthermore, its business in China is expected to outperform in the next few years and perhaps one day outgrow its Americas segment. Hence, I believe Starbucks is still a good long-term investment choice.

SBUX data by YCharts

Weak Comparable Store Sales

Despite 6% year-over-year revenues growth in its Q1 fiscal 2018, the company’s comparable store sales only grew by 2% (see table below). This was below the consensus global comparable store sales growth rate of 3%. Sales growth were weak in all regions. However, comparable store sales in China grew by 6%. As can be seen from the second chart below, Starbucks’ comparable store sales growth rate has decelerated over the past few years. The weakness in Americas, Starbucks’ largest market, was driven by underperformance in its limited-time holiday sales of its beverages and merchandises, and weak afternoon and evening traffics. The weak U.S. sales is also reflected in its operating margin as its Americas segment’s operating margin of 23% was 100 basis points lower a year ago.

Source: Q1 2018 Financial Report

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

But Long-Term Growth Trajectory is Still Good

Despite investors’ concern over Starbucks’ growth, I remain optimistic about Starbucks’ long-term business growth for the following reasons:

Focus on Innovation and Provide Unique Experiences for its Customers

Although its limited-time holiday beverages, and merchandises underperformed in the past quarter, management indicated that comparable store sales were better in the first half of the quarter before the launch of the holiday program in mid-November. Obviously, for some reasons, its limited time beverages and merchandises did not resonate with its customers this year. Despite the weak sales, I still think it is better to be innovative and try to provide its customers different experiences than not trying. I am encouraged to hear in the teleconference call that its newly launched Mercato fresh food menu last year is performing well in Seattle and Chicago. Management now plans to launch Mercato menu in at least 6 new markets in 2018. In addition, the company also recently launched its second espresso roast in its stores. This shows to me that Starbucks remain focused on innovation.

In my opinion, Starbuck’s focus on innovation and provide an unique experience for its customers really differentiate it from its industry peers. Through its membership program, the company can better understand its customer’s taste preference and shopping behavior and better serve its customers and give them a personalized experience when they visit the store. This focus on personalized experience also appeals to millennials who wants to have unique experiences when they shop or buy coffees.

Starbucks is addressing the near-term weakness

Beside launching new food menu and offering innovative beverages, Starbucks is also addressing the afternoon daypart issues. As the company now largely solved the problem with its morning daypart and peak throughput issues, the company plans to offer its Mobile Order and Pay to non-Rewards customers this year. In addition, the company is also partnering with Chase and Visa (V) to launch a co-branded credit card in February. They should help drive more revenues.

Management is also addressing the afternoon daypart issue by sharpening its operational focus, tune staffing and scheduling, leverage improved routines and lean techniques, and provide food, beverages and experiences that resonates customers who come in the afternoon. However, this issue may take several quarters to address.

Strong Growth in China Expected in the next decade

Despite the disappointing comparable stores growth in United States, Starbucks continue to do well in China. Its newly opened Roastery in Shanghai is very well-received in the city. I was surprised about the sales number when I heard Starbucks’ executive chairman Howard Schultz commenting in the conference call about the revenue in its new Roastery in Shanghai:

Our U.S. Starbucks stores on average do about $32,000 a week. The Roastery in Shanghai after eight weeks of operation is doing on average, twice that number each week, but each day. So the volumes that we are now hosting at the Shanghai Roastery is a number that we have never quite seen before, reaffirming the equity of the brand, reaffirming the interest our customers have in Princi, an opportunity that we feel is not only a domestic opportunity for standalone stores, but also an opportunity to leverage infrastructure and build Princi stores in China as well.”

Starbucks’ Shanghai Roastery (Source: Company Website)

The store on its very first day became the highest-grossing Starbucks store in the world. With a growing middle class that is expected to reach 600 million consumers by 2021 (up 100% from three years ago), China is indeed a very large market with strong growth potential. In its Q1 fiscal 2018, Starbucks’ comparable sales in China grew by 6%, driven by an increase in transactions and 30% revenue growth. In Q1, the company’s net revenue in China and Asian Pacific (“CAP”) region grew by 9% year over year, and its operating income also grew by 20% year over year. Its operating margin of 23.3% in CAP Segment was also 30 basis points higher than Starbuck’s Americas Segment.

The company also closed its East China acquisition on December 31, 2017. This acquisition of the remaining 50% interest of JV partners Uni-President Enterprise (OTCPK:UNPSF) will contribute greatly to Starbuck’s future growth as East China (Shanghai and the surrounding provinces) is one of China’s wealthiest market. In fact, its operating margin in its East China business is in the triple-digit range. The acquisition will amplify Starbuck’s growth in China in the next decade.

Beside opening more stores in China, there are several important trends that I think will also fuel Starbuck’s top and bottom line growth in China. First, there is tremendous opportunity to expand its Rewards members significantly in China. Currently, the company has 6 million active members. This only represents about 0.4% of China’s population whereas in United States, its 14.2 million active members represent about 4.4% of the total population. The unparalleled membership growth opportunity will allow the company to grow its comparable store sales in the next decade.

Second, the company has tremendous opportunity to leverage its digital business in China. Since the company launched WeChat pay and Alipay, digital transactions increased tremendously. Through digital payments, it has opened up lots of opportunities for Starbucks. In fact, revenues from its e-commerce and social gifting in China (e.g. through WeChat) in Q1 tripled from a year ago to nearly $20 million.

Third, there is still a lot of growth potential in channel development revenues in China. Since launching its collaboration with Tingyi Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:TCYMF) five quarters ago, Starbucks sold about 30 million bottles of Frappuccino already. Through Tingyi, Starbucks can sell its bottled beverages and penetrate to those consumers who want to enjoy Starbuck’s beverages at home, at work, or on the go. This will further increase its market share in China.

Fourth, I think with the East China acquisition closing and Starbucks’ strategy to grow its stores to 5,000 stores in 2021, the company should be able to achieve even better operational efficiencies and reduce its selling, general & administration (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of revenue.

Other Positives: Stock Buybacks and Tax Reform

While Starbucks continue to evaluate the impact of the U.S. tax reform bill on its financial statements, the company estimated that its 2018 GAAP tax rate will be about 23%. They are expecting that their fiscal 2018 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.48 to $2.53 per share. Its previous guidance was in the range of $2.30 to $2.33 per share. The company is expected to return $15 billion to shareholders over the next three years in the forms of dividends and buybacks.

Valuation

After dropping 4.2% following its earnings release, Starbucks shares are currently valued at a trailing 12-month PE ratio of 27.4x. This is about 3.1x multiple below its 3-year average of 30.5x. Given the fact that its comparable store sales growth rate has decelerated lately, it is understandable that the market has re-rated its PE ratio downward. Compare to the PE ratios of 25.8x and 26.4x of McDonald’s (MCD) and Yum Brand (YUM), Starbucks may still be a bit pricy. However, investors should keep in mind that Starbucks probably has better growth trajectory in China. If we use the average PE ratio of the three restaurant chains (26.5x) and Starbucks’ EPS guidance of $2.48 to $2.53, we derive a price target of about $65.7 to $67.0.

Investor Takeaway

While Starbucks’ Q1 fiscal 2018 shows another quarter of weak comparable store sales growth, I am still optimistic about its long-term growth trajectory. The company is addressing the afternoon daypart issue, open its Mobile Order and Pay to non-Reward members, launching its co-branded credit card, etc. In addition, the company continues to focus on product innovation and provide excellent experience to its customers. Beside reaccelerating its growth in Americas, its business in China is expected to perform well in the next few years and perhaps one day outgrow its Americas segment. I believe Starbucks is still a good long-term buy. Since its shares may continue to exhibit weakness in the next few days, conservative investors may wish to wait for a better entry point (e.g. when RSI indicators are near 30, or when stochastic oscillators are below 20).

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.