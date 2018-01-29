Matson: This Company Is Poised To Shoot Higher
About: Matson, Inc. (MATX)
by: James Sands
Summary
Matson will be reporting quarterly results towards the latter part of February.
Analysts have soured on the stock, especially as speculation has swirled regarding a third competitor entering the Hawaii market.
Recent news out has reduced this risk, combined with catalysts over the next year or so, and Matson's stock price is poised to recover back towards $40 per share.
Overview
For Matson (MATX), things changed dramatically during 2015. The stock price has always dealt with its typical volatile movements, but the year of 2015 was the perfect storm of