Matson: This Company Is Poised To Shoot Higher

About: Matson, Inc. (MATX)
by: James Sands
James Sands
Summary

Matson will be reporting quarterly results towards the latter part of February.

Analysts have soured on the stock, especially as speculation has swirled regarding a third competitor entering the Hawaii market.

Recent news out has reduced this risk, combined with catalysts over the next year or so, and Matson's stock price is poised to recover back towards $40 per share.

Overview

For Matson (MATX), things changed dramatically during 2015. The stock price has always dealt with its typical volatile movements, but the year of 2015 was the perfect storm of