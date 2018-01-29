Closed End Funds

Is VGI A Buy At Its 12% Yield And -6% Discount?

|
About: Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
by: Left Banker
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

VGI is a global, multi-sector, closed-end, bond fund.

The fund has taken deep NAV losses and even deeper market losses in the past month.

After a run-up to premium valuations, the fund's discount is back down to -6%.

VGI is paying a yield just over 12%.

So, this raises two questions: 1) What drove those losses? 2) Is the fund a buy at these levels?

Is VGI A Buy At Its 12% Yield And -6% Discount?

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) has had an eventful couple of months. For the last 60 days, the fund’s NAV has