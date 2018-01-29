General Electric: Worth $15 A Share
Summary
- Analyst downgrades on GE accelerated last week.
- Strong performance from Aviation and Healthcare units not enough to offset overall drop in business.
- Taking contrarian and bullish view on GE may prove too early to do at this time.
- $15 target price assumes minimal EBITDA growth.
Whenever a stock drops, that is the time when value investors should get interested in the company. With General Electric (NYSE:GE), the company may have earned an exception to this general rule. GE has a pension shortfall and problems from insurance that will keep its shareholders awake at night. Unsurprisingly, analysts are downgrading the stock to minimize the damage to their reputation. Even though the warnings are too little and too late for existing shareholders, would the contrarian call to buy GE stock pay off?
Analyst Downgrades
Per Tipranks, analysts from J.P. Morgan (JPM), Oppenheimer, and Deutsche Bank (DB) all issued a “sell” call in the last week.
|
Analyst
|
Firm
|
Ranking
|
Position
|
Price Target
|
Date
|
J.P. Morgan
|
Sell
|
$16.00
|
2 days ago
|
Oppenheimer
|
Sell
|
—
|
3 days ago
|
RBC Capital
|
Hold
|
$17.00
|
3 days ago
|
Citigroup
|
Buy
|
$23.00
|
4 days ago
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Sell
|
$15.00
|
4 days ago
Source: tipranks
Christopher Glynn of Oppenheimer has a strong track record. His success rate is 72 percent with an average return of 21.6 percent in the last two years. Ranked #97 out of 4,761 analysts, ignoring his bearish call may prove foolish. The analyst cited uncertainties in FCF growth and the $6.2 billion after-tax ($9.5 billion pretax) charge from the insurance portfolio for the downgrade.
Analyst John Inch of Deutsche Bank is even more bearish, setting a $15 price target on GE. This analyst is right 77 percent of the time with an average return of 19.8 percent over a two-year period. The bank’s “sell” call assumes GE will be forced to raise equity capital to cover for the insurance reserve bill. The rising debt will pressure cash flow, putting GE’s dividend at risk.
A cut to GE’s dividend would be a blow to income investors who rely on the distribution. Yet this move would lower uncertainties and help stabilize the company’s cash obligations to operations and interest on debt. Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) suspended its dividend last year. Shares subsequently fell to a low of $10.85 but has since doubled. The company laid off 25 percent of staff, announced more FDA approvals and continued launching new generic products at the start of this year. Similarly, GE’s business will only stabilize after it cuts costs from poor-performing units while doubling down on the stronger units. This includes investing in aviation and healthcare.
On the conference call, CEO John Flannery said it would improve working capital, reduce capital expenditures, build on its $11 billion in cash and target free cash flow of $6 billion to $7 billion.
Aviation and Healthcare a Bright Spot
In 2017, GE’s healthcare unit introduced 26 new products. This includes a mammography system called Senographe Pristina. Orders rose a respectable 9 percent, to $5.9 billion year-over-year. Healthcare did well thanks to ultrasound, (up 6 percent), imaging (up 15%), and life sciences (up 4 percent). Investors may assume this positive trend will continue this year. Overall, revenue from the unit grew 6 percent while earnings jumped by 13 percent.
Margins from aviation improved by 40 basis points, while GE shipped 202 LEAP engines in 2017. GE benefited from stable US and European markets, while emerging markets grew in the double-digit pace. The Industrial unit should benefit from GE cutting out $500 million in structural costs in the fourth quarter. For 2017, it lowered costs by $1.7 billion. A further streamlining in expenses should lead to a positive tailwind in gross margins for 2018.
Valuation
The average Wall Street price target on GE is$20 a share. On finbox.io, the average fair value on GE is $16.76. If GE cuts its dividend, expect the Earnings Power Value model to imply a lower value in the stock. More importantly, a failure for GE to grow EBITDA will indicate the stock is worth around $15 a share.
Source: finbox.io
In the above scenario, the investor assumes revenue will grow by no more than 2 percent over the next 10 years:
|
Fiscal Years Ending
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-18
|
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
|
Dec-21
|
Dec-22
|
Dec-23
|
Dec-24
|
Dec-25
|
Dec-26
|
Revenue
|
123,693
|
128,168
|
128,932
|
131,510
|
134,141
|
136,824
|
139,560
|
142,351
|
145,198
|
148,102
|
151,064
|
% Growth
|
5.4%
|
3.6%
|
0.6%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
EBITDA
|
21,848
|
16,905
|
17,367
|
16,692
|
17,026
|
17,366
|
17,714
|
18,068
|
18,429
|
18,798
|
19,174
|
% of Revenue
|
17.7%
|
13.2%
|
13.5%
|
12.7%
|
12.7%
|
12.7%
|
12.7%
|
12.7%
|
12.7%
|
12.7%
|
12.7%
Source: finbox.io (open site to change assumptions)
Takeaway
Taking a contrarian view on General Electric will be too bold a move for the conservative value investor. Buying the stock will only pay off if GE reports no more surprising losses. It must also put an end to the drop in its businesses excluding healthcare and aviation. But the chances are low that GE will not announce more underperformance from its Power division. The company’s write-downs at the insurance unit are significant. Investors may want to wait for the SEC to complete its probe before starting a position in the stock.
