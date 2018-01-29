Whenever a stock drops, that is the time when value investors should get interested in the company. With General Electric (NYSE:GE), the company may have earned an exception to this general rule. GE has a pension shortfall and problems from insurance that will keep its shareholders awake at night. Unsurprisingly, analysts are downgrading the stock to minimize the damage to their reputation. Even though the warnings are too little and too late for existing shareholders, would the contrarian call to buy GE stock pay off?

Analyst Downgrades

Per Tipranks, analysts from J.P. Morgan (JPM), Oppenheimer, and Deutsche Bank (DB) all issued a “sell” call in the last week.

Analyst Firm Ranking Position Price Target Date Stephen Tusa J.P. Morgan Sell $16.00 2 days ago Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Sell — 3 days ago Deane Dray RBC Capital Hold $17.00 3 days ago Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Buy $23.00 4 days ago John G. Inch Deutsche Bank Sell $15.00 4 days ago

Christopher Glynn of Oppenheimer has a strong track record. His success rate is 72 percent with an average return of 21.6 percent in the last two years. Ranked #97 out of 4,761 analysts, ignoring his bearish call may prove foolish. The analyst cited uncertainties in FCF growth and the $6.2 billion after-tax ($9.5 billion pretax) charge from the insurance portfolio for the downgrade.

Analyst John Inch of Deutsche Bank is even more bearish, setting a $15 price target on GE. This analyst is right 77 percent of the time with an average return of 19.8 percent over a two-year period. The bank’s “sell” call assumes GE will be forced to raise equity capital to cover for the insurance reserve bill. The rising debt will pressure cash flow, putting GE’s dividend at risk.

A cut to GE’s dividend would be a blow to income investors who rely on the distribution. Yet this move would lower uncertainties and help stabilize the company’s cash obligations to operations and interest on debt. Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) suspended its dividend last year. Shares subsequently fell to a low of $10.85 but has since doubled. The company laid off 25 percent of staff, announced more FDA approvals and continued launching new generic products at the start of this year. Similarly, GE’s business will only stabilize after it cuts costs from poor-performing units while doubling down on the stronger units. This includes investing in aviation and healthcare.

On the conference call, CEO John Flannery said it would improve working capital, reduce capital expenditures, build on its $11 billion in cash and target free cash flow of $6 billion to $7 billion.

Aviation and Healthcare a Bright Spot

In 2017, GE’s healthcare unit introduced 26 new products. This includes a mammography system called Senographe Pristina. Orders rose a respectable 9 percent, to $5.9 billion year-over-year. Healthcare did well thanks to ultrasound, (up 6 percent), imaging (up 15%), and life sciences (up 4 percent). Investors may assume this positive trend will continue this year. Overall, revenue from the unit grew 6 percent while earnings jumped by 13 percent.

Margins from aviation improved by 40 basis points, while GE shipped 202 LEAP engines in 2017. GE benefited from stable US and European markets, while emerging markets grew in the double-digit pace. The Industrial unit should benefit from GE cutting out $500 million in structural costs in the fourth quarter. For 2017, it lowered costs by $1.7 billion. A further streamlining in expenses should lead to a positive tailwind in gross margins for 2018.

Valuation

The average Wall Street price target on GE is$20 a share. On finbox.io, the average fair value on GE is $16.76. If GE cuts its dividend, expect the Earnings Power Value model to imply a lower value in the stock. More importantly, a failure for GE to grow EBITDA will indicate the stock is worth around $15 a share.

In the above scenario, the investor assumes revenue will grow by no more than 2 percent over the next 10 years:

Fiscal Years Ending Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-21 Dec-22 Dec-23 Dec-24 Dec-25 Dec-26 Revenue 123,693 128,168 128,932 131,510 134,141 136,824 139,560 142,351 145,198 148,102 151,064 % Growth 5.4% 3.6% 0.6% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% EBITDA 21,848 16,905 17,367 16,692 17,026 17,366 17,714 18,068 18,429 18,798 19,174 % of Revenue 17.7% 13.2% 13.5% 12.7% 12.7% 12.7% 12.7% 12.7% 12.7% 12.7% 12.7%

Takeaway

Taking a contrarian view on General Electric will be too bold a move for the conservative value investor. Buying the stock will only pay off if GE reports no more surprising losses. It must also put an end to the drop in its businesses excluding healthcare and aviation. But the chances are low that GE will not announce more underperformance from its Power division. The company’s write-downs at the insurance unit are significant. Investors may want to wait for the SEC to complete its probe before starting a position in the stock.

