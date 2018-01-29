Galectin Therapeutics: Lackluster Trial Results, Bad Credit Line Somehow Jump Stock 300%

With a $4.5mil quarterly burn rate, and only ~$12.2mil as of EOY2017 (including the loan), future dilution is certain.

Galectin Therapeutics' (GALT) Phase IIb NASH-CX trial results first tanked the stock, then propelled it. After reporting that the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, the company reportedly overlooked the fact that one subset of patients under one dosage did have a statistically significant and clinically meaningful effect. 10/25 or 40% of patients without varices at baseline in the 2mg group had clinically significant reductions in HVPG. In terms of safety, thirty-two Grade 3/4 or Serious Adverse Events were experienced amongst the fifty-four patients without varices at baseline in the 2mg group, with one death.

The problem with this data is its cherry-picked nature. We are given analysis of clinically significant reductions in HVPG in the subset of patients without varices at baseline dosed at 2mg, but only given safety data for the entire group of those dosed with 2mg (both with varices and without).

Further, placebo results make the subset of patients without varices show statistically significant treatment effect. Note the change in placebo (PLB) percent change from baseline when comparing the Total Patient Population to those without varices.

The subset of patients without varices greatly benefitted from an anomaly in results of patients receiving a placebo. Further, the actual percent change in HVPG seen in the GR2 and GR8 groups for patients without varices is only marginally less than for the total population (-0.2 and -0.4 for GR2 and GR8 in total population, respectively; -0.3 and -0.4 for GR2 and GR8 in subset without varices, respectfully).

These ostensibly significant results, combined with the recent $10 million credit line from Richard E. Uihlein, has propelled the stock nearly 300% since its initial fall. This credit line is provided with an interest rate of 1.51%, and affords Uihlein 1 million warrants to purchase 1 million shares of stock exercisable at $5.

Perhaps most concerning is the December 19th vote which doubled the number of shares authorized for distribution from 50,000,000 to 100,000,000. Moreover, 35,638,698 of the 50,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2017 were already issued, meaning there were 14,361,302 shares not yet distributed before the vote. After the vote, there are 64,361,302 shares not yet distributed, a 448% increase in potential future dilution. Also approved in the vote was an increase of 1,000,000 shares for the 2009 Incentive Compensation Plan to be reserved for issuance to company executives.

Financially, with a quarterly burn rate of approximately $4,500,000 (see table 4), and a reported $7,011,000 at the end of 3Q2017, we can assume a cash holding of $7,011,000-$4,500,000 = $2,511,000 as of 4Q2017. To be conservative, we add $10,000,000 (credit line) and $5,000,000 (warrants converted). This gives the company $17,511,000 in liquid assets, with $10,000,000 plus interest to be paid back at the end of 2019 (credit due).

Phase 3 trials take on average over 3 years. Again, conservatively, let's say $GALT begins their Phase 3 trial for patients with NASH cirrhosis without varices on February 1st. This puts them on track for completion in 1Q2021. Expenses from now until 1Q2021 include:

12 quarters x $4,500,000 = $54,000,000 total loss (low end; this doesn't factor in massive Phase 3 trial expenses)

$10,000,000 + interest due by the end of 2019

Thus, the company needs to produce $10,000,000 + interest + $54,000,000 = 64,000,000 + interest minimum by 1Q2021 to have hope of bringing this drug with anomalous results to fruition (and $46,000,000 + interest by 4Q2019). This will undoubtedly lead to more dilution and/or dilutive credit lines in the near future. This is why they have doubled the total authorized shares to be issued, and more than quadrupled the remaining authorized shares to be issued.

