Summary

Despite Ford stock prices spiraling downwards over the past five years, new CEO James Hackett has brought future promise for the company.

On a fundamental basis, Ford demonstrates a good value proposition due to the company's high liquidity position, decreased long-term debt, high dividend yield, and good cash flow per share.

In spite of Ford's fundamentals and CEO change, the company is not an appealing investment as Hackett's transformational change will require many years to attain and result in substantial capital expenditures.

Ford's ineffectual and self-serving board of directors/extensive family-control provide ethical and financial reservations for investment. Ford's lagging electric car sales and current innovative disadvantages are also cause for concern.