Little Geron May Soon Be Nipping At The Heels Of Celgene And Incyte
by: MedTechBio
Summary
Celgene's profitability would be wiped out if Revlimid sales stumble.
Geron's impending dominance in Myelofibrosis makes Celgene's $7B acquisition of Impact Biomedicines a tragic bungle.
Geron may be the real nightmare Celgene's investors fear and may soon become reality as Imetelstat shows superior results compared to Revlimid in Myelodysplastic Syndrome patients.
Investment Thesis
While biotech giant Celgene (CELG) seems to be making all the headlines lately with two multi-billion-dollar acquisitions, little biotech Geron (GERN) may very well be the