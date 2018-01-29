Getting Late At The Ogre Dinner Party
About: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), Includes: TSCO, TSLA
by: Michael Rogus
Summary
It seems P/Es of 30, for rather ordinary stocks, are not raising enough eyebrows.
Fear of Missing Out is driving stocks higher.
Not saying it's time to leave the party, but I'm checking the clock.
While I nodded, nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping, as of some one gently rapping, rapping at my chamber door. - Edgar Allan Poe
Some Raven to peruse my mortal soul? Naa.. It was