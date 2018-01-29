American Tower: A REIT For Today And Tomorrow

Summary
American Tower Has increased its dividend for six of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 2.0%, which is slighltly above average.
American Tower total return over-performed the Dow average for my 48-month test period by 36.33%, which is great.
American Tower three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing need for more wireless communications with the growing economy and population.
American Tower (AMT), one of the largest providers of multi-tenant communications services, is a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. American Tower has steady growth and has plenty of