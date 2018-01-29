American Tower: A REIT For Today And Tomorrow

Summary

American Tower Has increased its dividend for six of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 2.0%, which is slighltly above average.

American Tower total return over-performed the Dow average for my 48-month test period by 36.33%, which is great.

American Tower three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing need for more wireless communications with the growing economy and population.