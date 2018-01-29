Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) reports Q3 results on February 2nd. The figures look set to be very good and beat expectations. Some recent negative comments about the company should be viewed with scepticism. In October last year I predicted in an article that results would surprise on the upside and recommended buying before the Q2 results came out. That was a good call. The same looks set to happen with Q3 results this week. It would not be a surprise if guidance was raised yet again as well.

Results & Stock Price.

Sony's Q2 results showed a rise in operating profits of 346%. My article in November detailed this. Gaming and semiconductors (mainly image sensors) were particularly strong.

Sony's triumvirate of gaming, mobile and music have captured the youth markets. They have taken a ride on the back of secular trends. Some analysts before the Q2 results had predicted that Sony's gaming story was played out. They were wrong then and I think they are wrong now.

The stock has been great for investors as shown by the 1 year stock chart below:

Charles Schwab.

Long-term the company's prospects remain excellent. Valuations are high but not stretched in relation to the S & P Global BMI Consumer Discretionary.

For example:

Price to Forecasted Earnings 17.81 ( S & P 19.25).

Price to Sales 0.83 ( S & P 1.20).

Price to Tangible Book 4.24 (S & P 2.72).

Price to Cash Flow 15.00 (S & P 12.15).

Division by division one can see improvement after improvement.

Forecasted full year operating profits for divisions are as follows:

Play Station = US$1.6 billion.

Insurance = US$1.5 billion.

Cameras = US$654 million.

TV/Audio/Phones = US$1.2 billion.

Movies & Music = US$1.2 billion.

Image Sensors = US$1.4 billion.

Sony has a recent history of increasing profit forecasts at earnings results. For instance at the Q2 2017 earnings it raised its forecast for the full year net profits from 500 billion yen (US$4.63 billion) to 630 billion yen (US$5.83 billion).

The company has a recent history of beating expectations, as illustrated below:

nasdaq

Play Station.

Gaming remains the jewel in the crown for the company. I detailed this in previous articles, most recently in October. The PS base is the foundation upon which the digital entertainment hub that is Sony is founded. Over 70 million PS4 consoles have been sold.

PS has been a fantastic business for Sony and it is thought the company increased still further its market dominance in 2017. Competitors such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:NTDOY) cannot match Sony's integrated offerings. Atari is trying to make a major comeback in the business in 2018 but it is difficult to see anyone challenging Sony in the near future.

Sony does not just produce machines on which games can be played. It creates the games as well. It produced two of last year's top ten selling video games:"MLB The Show" and "Horizon Zero Dawn".

Virtual reality is a much hyped new development. Its full potential is still the subject of much disagreement. However big it does or does not become, Sony is the market leader with over 2 million VR units sold so far. It has a substantial advantage over its VR rivals. There is no need for a PS4 owner to buy an expensive computer. It also has its own VR gaming titles.

Others, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), are betting on Augmented Reality. The success of Pokemon Go as a location-based AR game showed the potential there. For Sony its strong position in VR gives it protection against disruption from other VR suppliers if VR does indeed take off.

Image Sensors

A recent call by JP Morgan warned that Sony would see sharp falls in its image sensor division. This lead them to downgrade Sony's stock and indeed the stock fell 5.2% in Japan on the report. The price soon recovered as observers saw the fallacy in JP Morgan's thesis. As it should have, as this seemed an especially weak rationale to knock down the stock price. The argument was that Sony relied too much on Apple (NYSE:AAPL) and that Apple iPhone X and other Apple models will see poor sales. Wiser heads are counselling that Apple is doing just fine. Sony also just happens to be the image sensor supplier to the number two brand Samsung (OTCMKTS:OTC:SSNLF) anyway.

In fact, Sony has about 70% of the image sensor market for high-end phones. If Apple did lose market share to Samsung, then Sony picks up that business. In general up and coming mobile phone brands such as Oppo are in fact choosing to improve the cameras in their phones. This is due to consumer demand for good photos for social media reasons. So it seems hard to see how Sony can lose out in this business until competitors can match its quality and range.

Investors might do better to take note of two factors other than JP Morgan's research note. Firstly, Sony's ongoing expansion of their Oita factory in Japan to meet rising demand. Secondly, their call in October when they upped their forecast for profits in this financial year for the division. Their forecast of 630 billion yuan for the full year would represent a more than doubling of the previous year's figure.

Sony's technical lead over their rivals in image sensors should drive them strongly into new areas such as robotics and autonomous vehicles. These areas should be a driver of future growth. The company is moving ahead with new 3D sensors. These new chips will open up substantial opportunities in AR devices and in autonomous vehicles.

TV/Audio/Phones.

A recent article on SA argued Sony should sell its phone business because the profits were negligible. In my opinion this mis-understands what the company is all about. Its concentration on mobile, gaming and the Internet of Things makes its Sony "Experia" models a vital part of the whole.

It is true that Sony has had a problem competing at the top end of the phone market with Apple and Samsung. This is despite the positive reviews of its phones. However the phones have to be seen as an integral component of the whole.

Its TV and audio products meanwhile have been turned around and are now profitable and growing once more. The consumer trend towards 4K TV's has helped in this process.

Movies & Music.

Pictures has been a difficult division for Sony. CEO Kazuo Hirai put new Management in last year. Time will tell how effective this has been. As with mobile phones, movies are an integral part of the whole. They enable Sony to benefit from cross-marketing franchise opportunities. Calls by some to sell off the Pictures division are mistaken for the same reason as for mobile phones.

Disney are the undoubted kings of world movies. In 2017 they enjoyed 21.3% of movie revenues worldwide. Sony were in fifth place with 8.9% market share. The year did end strongly with "Jumanji:Welcome to the Jungle". As of late January, it had taken in US$317 million domestically and a worldwide total of US$767.8 million. That makes it Sony's fifth highest grossing revenue film ever. Earlier in the year "Baby Driver" had been a sleeper hit and "Spider-Man:Homecoming" had done well.

There is a secular decline in movie-going in North America. Movie tickets sold in 2017 are down 30% from 2002 for instance. Now only 11% of people go to a movie on average once a month, down from 28% in 2002. The strong growth in Chinese cinema-going is however a countervailing force. China will soon overtake the USA as the world's largest movie market.

For Sony, making films gives them an edge in their mobile and gaming options, and is integral to their full scale offering.

Tied in to this is their music business. They are the world's largest music publisher and their music division continues a strong growth momentum. The mobile games component represented by "Fate/Grand Order" is a money-spinner.

Earlier this month Sony inked a deal with Facebook. This allows their catalogue of over 3 million songs to be posted by Facebook users. Gradually the commercial world is adapting to the new expanding music paradigm. and the growth of streaming. Sony will be a continuing beneficiary of this.

A recent new range of headphones is just another example of how the integrated Sony can combine hardware and software across its divisions.

Robotics Potential.

Under CEO Hirai the company has re-found its creative mojo. It has many interesting new product areas under development. These include drones and robotics.

To me robotics is the most interesting. It could represent huge new revenue streams for Sony in the medium and long term.

Asia in general is a world leader in robotics and Japan specifically so. The illustration below illustrates this:

It is not just in manufacturing though that robotics is set to take off.

Sony is at the forefront of many new areas for robotics. In Japan's ageing society robotics is seen as a central plank of future health care for the elderly for instance.

Its latest pet dog robot "Aibo" was launched in January. CEO Hirai then emphasised the potential the company saw in transportation, education and healthcare for this product.

Conclusion.

For some reason Sony tends to fly under the radar of analysts and commentators in the USA. Perhaps this is because it is not an American company. For me it has what one should look for in a company long-term: it is in the right secular growth markets, and it has a visionary CEO.

Its reorganisation under CEO Hirai has been one of the most impressive corporate stories of recent years.

With its divisions all now thriving, the company looks set to continue to increase profits. Its stock price should follow suit. Q3 2017 earnings may be an opportunity for investors to get into the stock before the next uptick in price.