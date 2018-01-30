The last time I looked at Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), the debt-heavy company looked poised to complete a sweet deal with Walgreens (WBA). Instead of a $17 billion deal, the deal was just too big for the U.S. market to absorb. It would have left only two pharmacy chains serving the market. With the greatly shrunken deal finishing up, Rite Aid stock looks more promising for investors. With lower debt and operating costs, Rite Aid could double from here.

Asset Sale

Rite Aid said last year in November that Walgreens would buy 1,932 of its stores in a deal that is worth $4.375 billion. Selling around 5 percent of its stores will not raise enough funds to lower Rite Aid’s debt level enough but it is a start. The company will have fewer stores to manage and will streamline the turnaround process. Management need only concentrate on same-store sales to turn the business around. In the near-term, tendering the upcoming bonds will alleviate any worries of a bankruptcy. As user Tosh 123 posted, the bonds Rite Aid will buy are:

1. $900M of 9.25% notes due March 2020

2. $800M of 6.75% notes due June 2021

Though Rite Aid transferred 357 stores by the end of the third quarter, receiving $715 million in proceeds, it announced on Jan 22 the transfer of 625 stores to Walgreens. The latest move brought $1.3098 billion, for which Rite Aid will repay back $970 million of its secured loans.

Leverage will fall from 7.6 times to 4.6 times:

Source: Rite Aid

At a market cap of $2.38 billion (and RAD stock at $2.24), bears are still in control of the share price. Short float is 14.89 percent.

The stock is trading as if the company would file for bankruptcy but this scenario makes little sense. Rite Aid is paying back the outstanding debt at its earliest opportunity. By cutting interest expenses, it may redeploy the cash flow from operations to the business. Investing in the business is the surest step that will improve same-store sales.

Below: Rite Aid stock bouncing back:

RAD data by YCharts

Higher Store Sales Likely

With fewer stores to manage, management has a few options it could take in revitalizing sales. It could invest more in wellness stores since they target a different market than most stores and that of Walgreens. The sector is novel and faces little competition. Products sold at these locations face less regulatory scrutiny. As of November 2017, Rite Aid Wellness Remodels accounted for 57 percent of the portfolio. This will increase if the stores prove they bring more profits.

Source: Rite Aid

In the third quarter, Wellness stores outperformed the chain average: sales came ahead by 176 bps and script count growth was 246 bps above the overall store average.

At its other stores, the company plans to grow its PBM (pharmacy benefits manager), EnvisionRxOptions. This will streamline operations and help keep its drug costs competitive.

Valuation and Price Target

Relative valuation and revenue growth are two sets of data that would both give an approximation for estimating Rite Aid’s fair value. In the P/E Multiples model, I select CVS Health Corporation (CVS), United Natural Foods (UNFI), Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA) and Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) as the benchmark companies. Amira and United Natural Foods are less like Rite Aid than both CVS and Walgreens. Since the company’s transformation may involve shifting towards that market, comparing Rite Aid to nature food suppliers makes sense.

Rite Aid's weak stock performance:

WBA data by YCharts

The market multiples for nature foods are lower than that assigned to drug stores:

Source: finbox.io

The P/E implied multiple ranges from 17 times to 26 times:

Low Mid High Benchmark LTM P/E Multiple 6.9x 17.7x 20.4x Sector LTM P/E Multiple 1.0x 26.4x 383.3x Selected P/E Multiple 17.0x 19.0x 26 (X) LTM Net Income 184 184 184 (=) Equity Value 3,127 3,495 4,782 (/) Shares Outstanding 1,048 1,048 1,048 Implied Fair Value Range $2.98 $3.33 $4.50 Upside / (Downside) 33.80% 49.50% 73.20%

Source: finbox.io (open website to enter your own assumptions)

The fair value for Rite Aid is $3.33, or 50 percent upside.

In the 5-Year DCF Revenue Exit model, assume growth falls proportionately with the fewer stores in operation. By FY 2020, Rite Aid turns around sales at its remaining stores.

Fiscal Years Ending 17-Feb 18-Feb 19-Feb 20-Feb 21-Feb 22-Feb Revenue 32,845 25,948 15,050 12,040 10,234 9,722 % Growth 6.90% -21.00% -42.00% -20.00% -15.00% -5.00% EBITDA 1,155 666 451 361 307 292 % of Revenue 3.50% 2.60% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00%

Source: finbox.io

Assuming a discount rate of between 9 percent and 11 percent, RAD stock could be worth around $6 a share. Investors should realize that the company must meet all assumptions to justify the upside of nearly 200 percent in the stock.

Takeaway

Rite Aid’s stock will not double overnight. It has many stores that need converting and management has yet to prove it will turnaround sluggish same-store sales. Online marketing, loyalty programs, converting to Wellness formats and quality improvements for private brands will all add positively to revenue. When that happens, Rite Aid shares could double.

Please [+]Follow me for continued coverage on value stocks on sale. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article to view DIY tips streamed through the ‘People’ tab.