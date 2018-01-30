Dell-VMware Reverse Merger: Good News For Dell Shareholders
About: Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), Includes: VMW
by: The Belgian Dentist
Summary
On Friday, rumors emerged that Dell was looking for an IPO and a VMware takeover.
The rise in VMware share price complicated things.
On Monday, the rumor emerged that VMware would take over Dell Technologies.
This would be good news for Dell shareholders.
Friday rumors
On Friday, rumors emerged Michael Dell was looking for an IPO and a VMware (NYSE:VMW) takeover. The IPO would give him ammunition to take over the remaining part of VMware that