Summary and thesis

MoviePass is a very intriguing concept but at the present, there is a lot of uncertainty with regards to their path to profitability. While it is “obvious” to Wall Street that this business model is unsustainable and “must” go bankrupt, I on the other hand am inclined to believe that this one is here to stay. The “obviousness” of the “imminent” bankruptcy has led to an unbelievable trading opportunity.

(Note: MoviePass is majority-owned by Helios & Matheson Analytics (OTCPK:HMNY). When I refer to MoviePass in this article, I am referring to the stock trading under the ticker HMNY)

(MoviePass.com)

Understand how MoviePass works

MoviePass is a $9.95/month service in which customers can watch as many movies as they want (well, a maximum of one per day).

It’s quite easy to use - in order to understand it both my wife and I subscribed.

Step one: Figure out which theater accepts MoviePass (it’s almost every theater).

Step two: Drive to the theater.

Step three: Click “check in” for the movie you want to see.

Step four: Enjoy the movie (For more information see MoviePass’ video).

I am not kidding, it really is that easy. We watched Lady Bird the other day which by the way is a fantastic movie. Bring your tissues, it's a tearjerker.

How popular has it been? They recently reported breaking 1.5 million subscribers, which is huge considering that MoviePass has only been $9.95/month since August last year, and was at only 400,000 subscribers in September.

Why it’s “obviously” going bankrupt

While the concept is unbelievably incredible for the consumer, Wall Street has been less impressed. Shares of Helios & Matheson Analytics have been on a wild ride:

(Yahoo Finance)

The bear thesis is actually very easy to understand.

MoviePass pays for every movie that its subscribers see - meaning that assuming the average movie ticket costs about $10, they are losing money as long as their customers see more than one movie per month.

MoviePass executives have said that they do believe $9.95/month is a sustainable business model. Despite being in full support of their service, to be honest I have to disagree. We should not assume that subscribers will intentionally lose money on their subscription by seeing less than one movie per month on average.

This is nothing like gym memberships, which notoriously have been very profitable due to unused subscriptions. I am very inclined to not cancel my gym membership because it makes me “feel” healthy and gives me the “option” of doing something healthy for myself. I cannot say the same thing for MoviePass - subscribers are very likely to see at least two movies per month (meaning massive negative cash flow).

What Wall Street is missing

The demise and fall of MoviePass seems so obvious, does it not?

Here’s the thing: The idea of a universal movie subscription is compelling, extremely value-adding, and benefits both consumers and theaters.

Movie theaters have been struggling with theater traffic for years - in fact, attendance is the worst in over 20 years:

(Statista)

Why is that? Movie tickets are just too expensive. The idea of MoviePass solves both problems: cheaper tickets for the consumer, more foot traffic for theaters. Can you imagine movie theaters having “subscription-like” revenue? I didn’t before, but it’s starting to become a reality.

But we still need to answer the golden question: can MoviePass ever make money?

I believe the answer is yes - we do need to think a little out of the box though. If we can imagine a time in the future where MoviePass has captured significant market share of movie goers, accounting for the majority of all movie tickets sold, then we can absolutely imagine immense pricing power at the consumer level, theater level, and production level.

According to the MPAA Theatrical Market Statistics for 2016, there were 246 million moviegoers in USA and Canada. Furthermore, 36.3 million were frequent moviegoers, defined as being moviegoers who saw at least one movie per month. If we start valuing MoviePass based on subscriber counts (and I do think we should), then it has barely penetrated this subset (~4%) as of yet. However, considering that frequent moviegoers accounted for 48% of all movie tickets sold, if MoviePass can continue to take market share in this demographic then they will clearly be a force to be reckoned with the likes of Netflix (NFLX).

But here’s the problem: In order to reach that kind of market share, they will need lots of capital. Emphasis on LOTS. In fact, they likely will have to continue operating at steep negative cash flows annually for many at least 5-10 years. This implies that in order for their “dream” to come true, they will have to keep issuing shares. It’s a weird business model to continually depend on external financing to operate, but if the end result is complete market control, does it really matter?

Netflix and Tesla (TSLA), two stocks that fall under a similar boat, have outperformed the S&P 500 by a significant margin in the last five years, despite profitability being similarly illusive:

(Yahoo Finance)

The trade - bet against bankruptcy

My loyal readers will know that I do not like purchasing stocks based on speculation without a solid business model. Thus, it is very difficult to support directly purchasing shares in MoviePass, simply due to their reliance on massive share dilution just to stay in business. I believe that common shareholders may very well make several times their money at these levels - it just unfortunately isn’t a trade I would feel comfortable with.

There is however a compelling way to invest in which we basically win assuming there is no bankruptcy. When the stakes are framed in this distorted way, the risk-reward suddenly appears to be more compelling. How do we do this?

Enter the “cash covered put”

This is the second such trade I have posted on this site involving cash covered puts (these are options), which are an alternative bullish strategy to directly buying the common shares.

I am recommending that we sell JAN 2019 puts with a strike price of $2.50 for $0.45.

Let’s dissect what this means:

For each option that we sell, we must set aside 100 x $2.50 - $45 = $205 in cash to make it “cash covered.”

JAN 2019 is the expiration date. By January 2019, this option will expire, at which point one of two things may occur:

(1) HMNY is trading above $2.50, in which case the option expires worthless and we get to simply keep the $0.45 premium. We make 0.45/2.05 = 22% on this trade.

(2) HMNY is trading below $2.50, at which case we are “assigned” the shares at a cost of $2.50 each. In other words, we would be forced to purchase shares for $2.50.

In plain terms, as long as HMNY is not trading below $2.50 (73% downside from today) on January 2019, we make 22%.

Helios & Matheson Analytics shares were trading around $2.50 before they acquired a majority stake in MoviePass:

(Yahoo Finance)

Furthermore, as far as I see the only way that they would trade at such depressed levels again would be if they were to go bankrupt. I do not see bankruptcy in the cards for MoviePass, in spite of the high projected negative cash flow. With such a compelling product and accelerating subscriber growth, access to secondary issuances should not be a problem. I anticipate as MoviePass acquires more and more subscribers, Wall Street will eventually start valuing it similarly to how it values Netflix and Tesla.

Comments on the “war” with AMC

Recently, MoviePass pulled 10 AMC theatres out of its coverage as they sought to strike a deal with AMC Theatres (AMC). In particular, they want $3 from every ticket sold and 20% of concessions revenue.

I am unclear why they chose to do so this early in the game - if it was me I would have expected them to wait at least one quarter for the theater companies to report their earnings post-MoviePass.

This was a very risky move, but it had to happen sooner than later. I anticipate AMC executives to reject the “offer,” upon which MoviePass longs should hope for AMC stock to fall in response. AMC longs should really be hoping that they accept this offer - if AMC does decline then they should see moviegoers who normally would have gone to AMC start to go to neighboring competitor theatres. MoviePass does not have to be profitable to cause headaches for AMC.

Risks

For one, if AMC does decline MoviePass’s offer as I expect them to, I do hope that MoviePass does not really just pull out service for all their theaters. They need to be a universal service for their dream to come true. Even if they do though, readers should expect the AMC-MoviePass conflict to continue for a long time. Further, while it is not clear yet if theaters are planning to do this, competing subscription plans will be a problem. That said - they would need to be cheaper than MoviePass and be easily accessible. MoviePass has a large advantage in being the first-mover.

Conclusion

MoviePass seems to be so obviously a short financially that Wall Street has priced its options expiring in only one year to be pricing in bankruptcy. I suggest skeptics to try out the service to see why this really is the “Netflix of movie theaters.” While I am unsure how long or how painful the growing process will be, I do not believe that bankruptcy will occur before next January.

Essential MoviePass reading

Special thanks to Ben Rabizadeh and Mark Gomes for their outstanding coverage thus far on MoviePass. I recommend readers interested in MoviePass to read their articles as they do a fantastic job explaining the bull thesis.

Author’s note:

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.