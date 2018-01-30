Saudi Arabia: Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets

Megacity plans mean that government spending could double in the coming years with total macro-fiscal flows reaching 19% or more in 2018.

The current account has improved and is now in surplus for 2017.

The purpose of this report is to see the impact of macro-fiscal flows on investment markets in Saudi Arabia.

An assessment of the national accounts was used to assess the macro-fiscal flows.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks: Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Credit money, also known as inside money. Externally from overseas commerce: Exports bring in more than imports cost. Combination of credit money and state money from overseas. Government spending: More is spent than taxed. State money or high powered money or outside money, it has many names.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The above charts show that credit growth is negative for 2017 and most likely to remain that way in 2018. Borrowers are most likely spooked by the political scene in the country at the moment.

The chart above shows the money supply is going up, so there is income coming in from somewhere, but it is not from loans via commercial banks.

The flow of credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy, and this debt is shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The chart above shows that Saudi Arabia has a relatively low level of private debt at a modest 69% of GDP. The Anglo-American nations are all well over 100% - Canada and Australia are double that.

Saudi Arabia is a banker's dream. A whole nation of people with low debt able to take on more debt, especially households at only about 15% of GDP. Saudi Arabia has a significant capacity for a credit-induced bull run at some time in the future.

At present, the private sector is deleveraging from an already relatively low level.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown in the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding to the stock of funds in the private sector.

For 2017 the result is a 1.91% of GDP surplus, based on 2016 GDP given that 2017 GDP figure is not yet released. This is an improvement on 2016 where a -3.9% of GDP drain resulted.

Being an oil exporting nation, the current account surplus is marching up with the rising oil price.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year, the government has been spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend.

2017 saw the government contribute of 8.9% of GDP or about $US57B. The final number will be confirmed upon release. It is less than for 2016 but still considerable.

The government sector has been the driving force behind the private sector.

Overshadowed by coups and corruption crackdowns is the news that Saudi Arabia has announced a US$500 billion plan to create a new business and industrial zone along its borders with Jordan and Egypt.

Details were released as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted some of the world's most powerful investors at a conference. Among those in attendance were the chief executives of JP Morgan (JPM), BlackRock (BX), Raytheon (RTN) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). The official Saudi Press Agency said the city, called NEOM, will be on 26,500 square kilometers of land.

This is a massive undertaking and could well see the government contribution to the private sector more than double each year that the new city is constructed.

Klaus-Christian Kleinfeld, the former Alcoa (AA) boss, has signed a contract with the crown prince to become chief executive of NEOM.

The vast new city on the drawing boards in Saudi Arabia is not the only

one taking shape. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the current President of Egypt also has plans to build one. He wants a new Egyptian capital to rise

over the next 18 months. His government, he says, is going to decamp there, leaving behind Cairo's congestion and pollution. 'His' government includes the parliament, a presidential palace, a Supreme Court,

central bank and 6.5 million people. Plus an airport, an opera house,

commercial center (Chinese built), and a business district to house the now obligatory 'tallest building in the world'.

This too will have positive spillover effects into neighboring lands such as Saudi Arabia.

New mega cities mean mega fiscal flows in this region.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a deficit with a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector trades with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sector flow result as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0% 12.8% -3.9% 8.9% 2017 -0.3% 8.9% 1.91%* 10.51%* 2018 1%# 16%# 2%# 19%#

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The Saudi Arabian sector flows are positive and strong at just over 10.5%. Going forward we have the improving current account and big mega city plans from the government in the order of $500B of spending. Whether it will be $50B or $100B per year is unknown however it needs to be of that magnitude if the city is to be ready in five to ten years. The Egyptians want their new city ready in 18 months.

If the Saudi Arabians spend at the lower amount of an additional $50B per year over ten years on their new city that will add about 8% of GDP to the private sector and lift the government fiscal flow to the private sector to a total of 16% of GDP per year. Over $100B per year.

There is a large scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving such a large and accelerating inflow of funds.

I first reported on Saudi Arabia in this article, and since then, the share price has risen 14% and paid a 2.16% income dividend. The bias is as before still upward, and I would revise to strongly upward given the megacity plans.

An investor wishing for exposure to Saudi Arabia, you can do so using the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.