China's Tech Revolution: Baidu Has A Larger Market Share Than Google
by: First Floor Finance
Summary
Baidu is the Google of China.
The Chinese government almost ensures that Baidu will have a near monopoly on the internet search space for years to come.
Baidu is growing rapidly and should continue to do so as more people and more people begin using the internet in China.
Series Introduction:
This will be a four-part series on China's rapid technological growth