Is Deutsche Bank Fixable?
About: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), Includes: CS, GS, MS, UBS
by: Labutes IR
Summary
Deutsche Bank has a cheap valuation, but this is justified by its fundamental issues.
FICC trading has been one important weak business and the bank needs to reduce exposure to this activity.
It should change its strategy towards wealth and asset management, making Julius Baer a good target to change its business model rapidly.
Deutsche Bank (DB) is currently one of European banks with a cheapest valuation, but this seems to be justified by its fundamental issues. The bank needs to change its strategy and may consider