The 'Amazon Effect' Is About To Hit Healthcare

Health insurance stocks are getting crushed and will drop 50%, in my opinion, before this bear market reset is over in healthcare stocks.

More shots are coming, including from government, which must save the federal budget and Medicare somehow.

It is the first shot in the coming attack on health insurance and pharmaceutical stocks from big business.

Back in October, I wrote an article titled "UnitedHealth Faces 50% Share Drop Or Worse." I was greeted with this response by one UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) long: "Stupidest article ever on SA."

Well, today Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) fired the first shot in what will be a sustained attack on health insurance and pharmaceutical stocks that I believe will result in a massive bear market in healthcare stocks.

With the market cap decimation that is coming, not only should you sell virtually all of your healthcare stocks and ETFs, but if you are an "Enterprising Investor," you should be actively betting against healthcare stocks.

Enter Amazon and Big Partners

The alliance between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan will focus on a non-profit solution for healthcare of their 1.1 million employees and their families. Free from the constraint of generating a profit, I believe the company is likely to create massive downward pressure on healthcare costs over time. This sort of eventual price pressure was a central argument I made in the UnitedHealth article linked above.

The new company's first aim is to use technology to reduce the cost of healthcare. There is a lot of room to make that work as disparate systems across the healthcare industry add to costs.

Amazon is already known to have a "secret" healthcare technology project called 1492, which is working on electronic records, billing and virtual visits. Combine technology with the financial strength of the three companies involved, and bringing a new health insurance competitor to the market seems very likely.

If this new health insurance company would be non-profit and follow a model similar to Kaiser, where other related health companies made some profit, then that shakes up the entire health insurance and health delivery industries.

It seems very likely to me that the new health insurance company could allow businesses to enroll in health insurance programs using a low-cost online marketing, sales and underwriting process. That would put huge pressure on the other health insurers who largely rely on commissioned agents and a general lack of transparency about plans in the industry. I am health insurance licensed, and the muck that is health insurance sales pushed me out of it over 15 years ago because it is very shady, in my opinion.

Ultimately, I believe this alliance should be seen as another step for Amazon getting into health technology and health insurance. Think of this as the "Amazon effect" hitting healthcare.

There is no doubt in my mind that ultimately Amazon will somehow offer group health insurance coverage to various sized employers. Remember, Amazon has access to hundreds of thousands of companies that use its cloud services. The relationships already exist, so there won't need to be cold calling.

Amazon might even offer individual health insurance at some point. The Medicare Supplement market is ripe for the company, as most new 65-year-olds today are very familiar with using the internet - something that wasn't true just ten years ago.

Also, let's not forget the massive sales forces that JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway have. There are all sorts of things that can be done for cheap marketing of any plans they come up with. Would it be that unlikely to see small businesses that do their banking with the company being enrolled in health plans by personal bankers at JPMorgan? Sticky.

Health Associations Are Coming Too

On top of what will surely be more alliances between large employers are health associations that will cater to the self-employed and small businesses. In early January, President Trump's Department of Labor announced new rules for association health plans:

"The goal of the rulemaking is to expand access to affordable health coverage, especially among small employers and self-employed individuals, by removing undue restrictions on the establishment and maintenance of association health plans under ERISA," the DOL wrote in its rules.

One key component of the rules is that AHPs would not be subject to all of the requirements of ACA (ObamaCare) plans, allowing for lower costs at the trade-off of fewer benefits. Healthier people could leave the ACA exchanges as a result, leading to some collateral damage, albeit minor, to existing health insurers.

The main result of more flexible AHPs is that sales to small and medium group health plans could come under pressure at the big health insurers. This is a profitable segment for health insurers despite only about half of small businesses offering health insurance, according to recent Kaiser surveys.

Does it seem unlikely that Amazon could offer an Association Health Plan to companies that use its technology or purchasing services? Think about all the life insurance offers you get from AAA or your credit union. Tying health insurance to a technology package certainly makes the technology service a lot stickier, doesn't it?

Sell These Health Insurance Stocks

As I suggest in the UnitedHealth article, most of the health insurers are valued as if they will not have any competition or downward price pressure for a very long time. That is a completely mistaken notion of what the future looks like. From Amazon to IBM Corp.'s (NYSE:IBM) Watson, disruption is coming to healthcare. The Affordable Care Act was only the first step to revamping the health systems of America.

The ACA gave health insurers a headstart in making favorable changes to healthcare. Instead, costs have risen dramatically, as health insurers have done little to put pressure on the price of healthcare delivery. They have wasted their chance. Now disruption stares them in the face.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) saw what was coming, I believe, and sold out to CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) - which I believe overpaid for the the health insurer by about double. Take a look at these price charts of the big 5 health insurers over the past two decades.

Does the parabolic move in stock prices make sense to anybody? If I presume that those companies will continue to operate as an oligopoly, then sure, the gouging, lack of controls and poor outcomes continue. As Warren Buffett said in his statement about the new alliance:

Our group does not come to this problem with answers. But we also do not accept it as inevitable. Rather, we share the belief that putting our collective resources behind the country's best talent can, in time, check the rise in health costs while concurrently enhancing patient satisfaction and outcomes.

That was what the health insurers were supposed to be doing when ACA gave them a built-in advantage. They failed. And now, their share prices are likely going to feel the wrath. I strongly recommend selling UnitedHealth, Cigna (NYSE:CI), Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM).

I maintain a hold rating on CVS, which has a more complete business model and didn't see a run-up in stock price as the health insurers did; however, the company's growth remains challenged, and it has the eventual write-down of Aetna coming.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UNH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I now own put options on UNH and am considering opening put positions on other stocks mentioned as sells in the article. I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://BluemoundAssetManagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.