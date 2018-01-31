Fresnillo Plc - No Longer Overvalued Against Its Peers
About: Fresnillo Plc (FNLPF), Includes: GOLD, MAG
by: Simple Digressions
Summary
In my opinion, Fresnillo plc shares are no longer overvalued against other big precious metals plays.
What is more, due to high exposure to silver prices, Fresnillo plc is an interesting play to invest during the current bull market in precious metals.
2017 production figures were very decent.
Production guidance for 2018 and a few currently developed projects support my positive opinion on the company.
Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) is a big gold / silver / base metals producer operating six mines in Mexico. In my opinion, it is one of the best managed mining companies in the entire