Amazon's Recent 'Entry' Into Healthcare Is Naive

The announcement of this partnership follows speculation at the end of 2017 that Amazon (AMZN) was looking to enter the pharmaceutical distribution sector. You can see from the chart below that in mid October, some names in the sector took a hit as big as 20% from peak to trough. Being an investor in healthcare companies, I had positions on both sides of the ledger when the speculation was live. At the time, I tried to profit off of what I thought was too much investor fear. I thought that the fear was overblown for two reasons. First, the cumulative net profit among the three largest pharmaceutical distributors (AmerisourceBergen (ABC), McKesson (MCK) and Cardinal Health (CAH)) in this segment is approximately $5 billion or less than one percent of Amazon's market capitalization. Not that everything Amazon does stands to logic, but I didn't think it made sense for Amazon to introduce the reputational risk that comes with handling hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of pharmaceuticals every year for a relatively minor payoff. Since the speculation (and it dying off after Thanksgiving), most of the associated names have rebounded beyond the prices they were at before.

Enter today's announcement that Amazon is teaming up with JPMorgan (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Below are the quotes from their respective CEOs.

Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan:

“Our people want transparency, knowledge and control when it comes to managing their healthcare,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “The three of our companies have extraordinary resources, and our goal is to create solutions that benefit our U.S. employees, their families and, potentially, all Americans,” he added.

Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway:

“The ballooning costs of healthcare act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy. Our group does not come to this problem with answers. But we also do not accept it as inevitable. Rather, we share the belief that putting our collective resources behind the country’s best talent can, in time, check the rise in health costs while concurrently enhancing patient satisfaction and outcomes,” said Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO, Warren Buffett.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon:

“The healthcare system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Hard as it might be, reducing healthcare’s burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort. Success is going to require talented experts, a beginner’s mind, and a long-term orientation.”

None of these CEOs have healthcare experience. The only healthcare experience Berkshire has is a tiny part of the company that offers malpractice and liability insurance to providers. It also invested in DaVita (DVA) in 2012 which ended up being dead money for 5 years.

To direct the efforts of these three companies, Berkshire, JPMorgan and Amazon are employing a hedge fund manager, investment banker and human resources executive, respectively.

The announcement made no mention of partnering with a healthcare company to start and was generally light on details stating in once sentence: "The initial focus of the new company will be on technology solutions that will provide U.S. employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost."

The statement might sound inspiring to some, but these are goals that many people in the field have been working on their entire career. Healthcare is a complex system made up of various payers. Just an example of sub-sectors within healthcare include the following:

Branded pharmaceuticals

Generic pharmaceuticals

Medical devices

Medical supplies

Diagnostic products

Diagnostic services

Imaging

Distribution

In-patient acute care (hospitals)

Out-patient procedures (colonoscopy, ENT surgery)

Out-patient services (physicians, physical therapists, dialysis)

Home based care

Warren Buffett's proclamation that the costs of healthcare act as a hungry tape worm on the economy strikes me as shortsighted. There are multiple reasons that healthcare expenses are as high as they are in America. To start, America pays for innovation. In a study done for Reuters, it was found that the U.S. pays on average 3x higher than Britain for the world's top 20 selling drugs. This multiple is higher for many other European countries. Whether everyone in the U.S. agrees with it or not, our healthcare system is structured to support the research and development for drugs that end up being sold at fractions of the price across the world. Additionally, America more frequently approves of and dispenses treatments which are meant to prolong life for weeks or months. These drugs are among the most expensive and provide the lowest economic benefit for the healthcare system as a whole.

Also, while some areas of the economy have experienced increased automation over time, this has not substantially taken place in healthcare. Robots, for instance, have been in the operating room for over a decade, but physicians still guide them. Bedside monitors have alarms built in to warn of dangerous readings, but a medical team interprets and takes action on not only what the monitors are telling them, but what they are seeing and have seen from the patient during their stay in the hospital. It's totally plausible that people in the healthcare sector could be replaced by robots, but I'm not sure that's what these three companies have in mind. I'm also not sure if it is what patients want. People who are already sick look for affirmation from their care takers, who typically include the entire team of people that treat them. Without human practitioners who are regularly present, outcomes could decline.

Another issue is a statistic that has held true over the decades: that 5% of the population accounts for 50% of healthcare expenses. This is true for a few reasons. One is that end of life spending accounts for a significant portion of overall healthcare expenses (25%-30% of Medicare expenditures are for the last year of life). It may be easy to say as a third party that there are ways to cut costs in the final year, but when family and friends are involved, no expense will be too high. Another issue is chronic conditions such as kidney disease and diabetes. The treatment of kidney disease alone represents 14% of Medicare expenditures. Treating diabetes meanwhile represents 10% of overall healthcare expenditures. Another 7% of healthcare spend is used to treat alcohol and drug addiction, as well as tobacco use. The high rate of non-adherence to prescribed pharmaceuticals for patients is also thought to be a burden on the healthcare system. These are all problems that healthcare professionals and researchers have been continuously working on. The problem is that there is only so far that the cost curve can be bent on chronic diseases and behavior is extremely difficult to change.

If the idea then is to squeeze costs out of the system because it is so inefficient, these companies might be surprised that aside from commercial pharmaceutical companies, there is not much margin to capture. Hospitals, which represent 30% of healthcare costs, have anywhere from 3.5%-5% operating margin. While Amazon and company want to "pursue their objective through an independent company that is free from profit making incentives", less than 20% of hospitals are for profit. Another 25% of national healthcare expenditures go to doctors and dental services. Many specialties are already in shortage, so the prospect of cutting this reimbursement seems slim. Almost 15% of spending is accounted for at nursing homes, other residential facilities and home health, where wages and profit margins are notoriously low and some serve as a place of refuge for people who have nowhere else to go and no one else to care for them. And finally drug spending sits at 10% of expenditures. This sector seems to get the most attention from the media because sticker prices and profit margins are high. But this goes back to the debate of innovation versus cost, which will probably not be settled by Amazon and Co.

The changes that need to happen in medicine for the price structure to moderate significantly have more to do with the way we think and our policies than needing a new healthcare company to be formed from three non-healthcare companies. For instance, there is a waiting list of over 100,000 people to receive organ donations, most of which are for kidneys that could be donated by living people. United States policy is not to pay for organs, primarily on ethical grounds. If payments are only allowed from Medicare, there shouldn't be an ethical dilemma. Most people on the waiting list are waiting for kidneys. This alone could save the government tens of billions per year on dialysis treatments and improve the quality of life for donor recipients. Updating the curricula at all levels of schooling to include upgraded teaching on behavioral and preventative health could also lead to improved outcomes. There are innovators across the country developing and experimenting on new ways of treating chronic and behavioral diseases that could use investment, advice and help from large healthcare entities to effectively implement their ideas.

Contrary to Warren Buffett's proclamation, there is value to the money spent on healthcare. The value is in the innovation in diagnosis and treatment, as well as in the care for patients and their diseases. And despite the criticism of the American system, it manages to take care of the poor while maintaining a private pay model. People will always argue about the balance between covering everyone and spending, but it's far from certain that three companies with no healthcare background and unclear committed resources are equipped or have the dedication needed to tackle the problems that face the healthcare system at large.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short Amazon.com