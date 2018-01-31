United Arab Emirates: Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets

Macro-fiscal flows are falling in the UAE and investment markets are likely to fall with them. This could make a good short opportunity for brave investors.

The government has tabled a balanced budget for 2018 and in so doing withdrawn its former expansionary policy setting.

The purpose of this report is to see the impact of macro-fiscal flows on investment markets in the United Emirates.

An assessment of the national accounts was used to assess the macro-fiscal flows.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks: Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Credit money, also known as inside money. Externally from overseas commerce: Exports bring in more than imports cost. Combination of credit money and state money from overseas. Government spending: More is spent than taxed. State money or high powered money or outside money, it has many names.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The above charts show that credit growth is positive for 2017 and had added some US$0.5B to the private sector or 0.2% of GDP. This is without the inclusion of the last quarter which may push the end result higher.

The chart below shows that loan growth has been weakening over 2017 which indicates the total loan figure is unlikely to change for 2017 radically and looks weak going into 2018.

The chart above shows the money supply is going up, so there is income coming in from somewhere else as well and that loans play only a small role in the overall picture.

The flow of credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy. The stock of debt is at least 57% of GDP judging from the size of the loans outstanding. This means that the private sector carries a relatively light debt load and have some catching up to do to reach the level of over 200% like Canada and Australia.

Private credit creation has the potential to fuel a bull market and has ample capacity to expand into before it reaches 150% to 200% of GDP. History shows that the private sector tanks at these elevated levels as debt service levels absorb so much aggregate demand that real goods and services go unpurchased and a downswing follows.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown in the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding to the stock of funds in the private sector.

One can only get a murky picture of the current account balance as the data is not often made public. A problem with smaller nations. Given that the UAE is an oil exporter and that its current account balance is mainly for oil exports, and that oil prices have risen over 2017, the current account is likely to be higher than for 2016 and higher still in 2018.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

Similarly murky are the government budget numbers as none have been released for 2017. One thing we do know is that the 2018 budget will be balanced with no deficit and a value-added tax will be introduced as well. This is awful news for the private sector as it gets no income from this source overall and will have to contend with the added costs of complying with a VAT.

The chart shows that in 2016, the government was spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend that appears to have come to an end in the latest budget.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a deficit with a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector trades with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 2.6 % 3.1 % 3.9 % 9.6% 2017 0.2%* 3.5%* 3.5%* 7.2%* 2018# 0.2%# 4%# 0%# 4.2%#

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The new data for credit creation shows that the private sector has almost stopped borrowing inside money. Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the central bank; loan repayment makes this process work in reverse.

If you wish to invest in the UAE you can do so using the following ETF:



iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (UAE)

I first looked at the UAE in this article in January 2017 and recommended it as a buy. Since that time it has made a capital gain of 6% and paid a nice 3.20% dividend income. This is a weak result.

In September 2017, in this article, I sounded the alarm about falling credit creation. This trend has continued and gotten worse. Now the government has added to the downturn by cutting expenditure into the private sector. The only chance for growth now is an improvement in the current account from rising oil prices and production which is at best uncertain given the technological improvement in shale oil recovery usurping the OPEC oil cartel. Moderate oil prices for longer is the most likely outcome.

Macro-fiscal flows are falling in the UAE and investment markets are likely to fall with them, and it is not recommended as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.