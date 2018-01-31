Summary

Ahead of Thursday's earnings, Nikkei breaks that due to lackluster demand Apple will be cutting Q1 2018 iPhone X production from the initial 40 million planned to 20 million.

The iPhone X was a major jump change for Apple on the interface, functionality, capacity, and even design fronts, far more than prior iPhone model releases.

Consumers reportedly do not find the new functions appetizing enough to justify the significant price increase compared to other iPhones, resulting in the reported coming guidance downgrade.

The iPhone X likely will be a lesson for Apple as it figures out consumer interest for the new technologies that smartphones are rapidly becoming capable of.

With several iPhone X variants coming this year Apple will likely be able to immediately improve on the original's misses, as well as gain from reduced corporate rates resulting in its announced $350 B U.S. investment.