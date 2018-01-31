Long Ideas | Tech 

The Trade Desk: The Gem Of Advertisement Offers Growth And Value

About: The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), Includes: AAPL, CRTO, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, PG, UL
by: Investment Works
Summary

The Trade Desk is the fastest growing demand-side platform in the advertising industry. Its technology enables the implementation of omni-channel, data-driven, price-transparent, highly automated advertising campaigns.

Its SaaS business model is outstanding: its cloud-based platform empowers advertising agencies to shift brand ad budgets towards programmatic, improving returns everywhere along the value chain.

The financial benefits are apparent: with 30%+ operating margins and 50% revenue growth in a $700 billion industry, it is hard to find a match in the broader SW industry.

At $49, the stock is trading at 2x Earnings Power Value, a solid value proposition for the enterprising investor, given the ample franchise value and enormous potential of the business model.

The Trade Desk IPO on September 21st 2016 (source: Nasdaq)

The Trade Desk (TTD) is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage,