The Trade Desk: The Gem Of Advertisement Offers Growth And Value

Summary

The Trade Desk is the fastest growing demand-side platform in the advertising industry. Its technology enables the implementation of omni-channel, data-driven, price-transparent, highly automated advertising campaigns.

Its SaaS business model is outstanding: its cloud-based platform empowers advertising agencies to shift brand ad budgets towards programmatic, improving returns everywhere along the value chain.

The financial benefits are apparent: with 30%+ operating margins and 50% revenue growth in a $700 billion industry, it is hard to find a match in the broader SW industry.

At $49, the stock is trading at 2x Earnings Power Value, a solid value proposition for the enterprising investor, given the ample franchise value and enormous potential of the business model.