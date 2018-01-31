Summary

Imperva has diluted shares by ~33% over five years. I look at what happens to shareholder value if it repeats this over the next five years.

Share dilution should, in my opinion, be avoided as much as possible - even to fund acquisitions. Research suggests that shareholders fare worse from deals funded with shares.

Additionally, Imperva has been unable to translate its impressive ~170% five-year sales growth into meaningful earnings growth.

For that, investors pay about 3x more for each dollar of Imperva earnings than the industry average.