Imperva: The Value-Destructive Effects Of Dilution

|
About: Imperva, Inc. (IMPV)
by: Kelly Stewart
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Kelly Stewart
Contrarian, small-cap, short bias
TipRanks
Summary

Imperva has diluted shares by ~33% over five years. I look at what happens to shareholder value if it repeats this over the next five years.

Share dilution should, in my opinion, be avoided as much as possible - even to fund acquisitions. Research suggests that shareholders fare worse from deals funded with shares.

Additionally, Imperva has been unable to translate its impressive ~170% five-year sales growth into meaningful earnings growth.

For that, investors pay about 3x more for each dollar of Imperva earnings than the industry average.

With its downgrade by JPMorgan last month, I thought I would take a look at Imperva (IMPV) - a provider of cyber security software and services - to see if there's any value