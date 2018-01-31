Monotype Imaging: Goodwill Comprises How Much Of Its Capital Structure?
If investors can receive a higher yield from the risk-free rate than from a stock, in my opinion, investors would be better off buying that T-Bill.
TYPE has a profit margin of just 0.06%, earnings that are almost perfectly negatively correlated with revenue, a capital structure made up more than 50% of goodwill, and more.
Despite a value-destroying acquisition decision from management, management is profiting just fine, thank you.
Sometimes, things are "out-of-the-way" for good reason. TYPE is, in my opinion, one of them. I advise investors to avoid TYPE.
I love covering out-of-the-way companies, in the hope that some value can be found there, a gleaming hidden forest gem of a company. But sometimes, a destination is "out-of-the-way" for a reason. Monotype Imaging Holdings