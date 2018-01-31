Monotype Imaging: Goodwill Comprises How Much Of Its Capital Structure?

Summary

If investors can receive a higher yield from the risk-free rate than from a stock, in my opinion, investors would be better off buying that T-Bill.

TYPE has a profit margin of just 0.06%, earnings that are almost perfectly negatively correlated with revenue, a capital structure made up more than 50% of goodwill, and more.

Despite a value-destroying acquisition decision from management, management is profiting just fine, thank you.

Sometimes, things are "out-of-the-way" for good reason. TYPE is, in my opinion, one of them. I advise investors to avoid TYPE.