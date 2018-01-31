HealthEquity Is Undervalued With Double-Digit Growth Ahead
About: HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)
by: Noah Kiedrowski
Summary
HealthEquity is a major player in the health savings account secular growth market and has continued to gain market share over the years.
The company has posted annual revenue growth of 42%, 44% and 41% in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.
The company will continue to post strong growth as it services the double-digit HSA growth market and manages more assets and investments within these accounts.
The company is undervalued considering its double-digit growth, total addressable market, expanding margins and further monetization of ancillary services.