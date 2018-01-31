Long Ideas | Tech 

HealthEquity Is Undervalued With Double-Digit Growth Ahead

by: Noah Kiedrowski
Summary

HealthEquity is a major player in the health savings account secular growth market and has continued to gain market share over the years.

The company has posted annual revenue growth of 42%, 44% and 41% in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The company will continue to post strong growth as it services the double-digit HSA growth market and manages more assets and investments within these accounts.

The company is undervalued considering its double-digit growth, total addressable market, expanding margins and further monetization of ancillary services.

Introduction

HealthEquity (HQY) the nation’s largest health savings account (NYSE:HSA) non-bank custodian, is an undervalued company in the secular growth HSA market. The company has posted annual revenue growth of 42%,