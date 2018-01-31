Can Procter & Gamble Make A Comeback? What Nelson Peltz Means For The Company

Summary

In the past few years, Procter & Gamble has not fared well, with its stock underperforming associated industry peers and delivering poor returns to shareholders.

On a fundamental basis, despite showing improvements in past years, PG currently demonstrates decreasing revenues, elevated research and development costs, a lower current ratio, as well as increased long-term debt.

Under current management, Procter & Gamble has suffered: experiencing market share erosion, lack of product innovation, and a resistance to make necessary changes.

Although PG will be temporarily hindered by management's opposition to change, further decreased market share and stock underperformance will precipitate the implementation of Peltz's business initiatives.