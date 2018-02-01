REITs: This Time Is Different?

In this report, we take a look at valuation patterns exhibited by REITs during the post-recession period and access current valuations. Unless this time truly is different, REITs appear attractive.

While the Fed gets the blame for pushing around REITs, it’s really inflation expectations that are driving valuations. Ultimately, inflation will likely determine REIT performance over the next year.

The 10-year yield has surged 40bps since Congress passed tax reform on expectations of higher growth and renewed inflationary pressures. REITs have dipped more than 8% since its passage.

Like clockwork, REIT volatility spiked and valuations retreated to post-recession lows. The prior four times proved to be excellent buying opportunities. Is this time different?

“Rates up, REITs down.” For the fifth time in the post-recession period, REITs have experienced an 8%+ correction related to fears over rising interest rates.

Background on Relative Valuation Model

While real estate fundamentals will ultimately determine the performance of REITs over the long-term, investor's risk appetite and economic expectations will affect valuations over the near-term. From a risk-return perspective, REITs occupy a middle-ground between stocks and bonds, providing investors a blend of growth and income, accentuated by the inflation-hedging properties of real assets. Thus, the valuations that investors are willing to pay for REITs will depend on the relative attractiveness of REITs compared to the investment alternatives. In this report, we apply a relative valuation model to estimate the fair valuation for REITs and identify potential mispricing.

Rates Up, REITs Down… We've Seen This Pattern Before

"Rates up, REITs down." Despite exhibiting zero correlation to interest rates over the long-term, REITs have not been able to shake the "bond-proxy" stigma that sends REITs plunging whenever interest rates tick higher. This refrain, repeated ad nausea by financial media pundits, has kept many professional investors entirely out of the real estate sector as REITs remain one of the most under-owned asset classes despite being the top-performer in five of the past eight years.

(Chart: NovelInvestor.com)

For the fifth time in the post-recession period, REITs have experienced an 8%+ correction related to fears over rising interest rates. In 2012, it was the credit rating downgrade of the United States. In 2013, it was the "taper tantrum." In 2015, it was the China-induced sell-off. In 2016, it was the Presidential election. All of these sell-offs were preceded by a period of rising interest rate uncertainty, and followed by a rally that brought most REITs back to record highs. Below we chart the REIT ETF (VNQ) against the 10-year yield (inverted) to show the tight correlation between these two asset classes. During the most recent sell-off that began in late December, REITs have fallen roughly 8%, retreating to levels last seen in early 2016.

One of the prevailing misperceptions related to interest rates and REITs relates to the role of Federal Reserve policy. To many, a "rising interest rate environment" refers to Fed rate hikes, which impact short-term lending rates. Ultimately, as we show below, it is actually inflation expectations that are driving REIT valuations through their impact on the longer-term (10 and 30 Year) risk-free rates.

In other words, Fed policy has a negligible impact on REIT valuations and instead investors should be looking at inflation to determine the path of longer-term lending rates. Inflation expectations are adjusted immediately (while a Fed tightening cycle takes many years), so the term "rising interest rate environment" as it relates to REITs is really a misnomer. REITs respond to changing expectations, not changes in the absolute levels of interest rates.

In line with other asset classes, volatility in the real estate asset class has been on a steady decline coming out of the recession. Volatility (as measured by the six-month standard deviation of the REIT ETF) follows the same pattern as valuations, spiking during periods of rising rates and retreating during periods of relatively calm Treasury markets. Even more so than equity markets, REITs tend to "take the stairs up and the elevator down," outperforming when conditions are calm and underperforming when there is heightened economic uncertainty.

To get a clearer picture of this pattern, we analyze REIT FCF (AFFO) multiples below. After this recent 8% selloff in the REIT index, REITs are trading back near multiples last seen during the prior three "bottoms" for valuations. The prior three bottoms turned out to be excellent buying opportunities, as REITs quickly rallied back to record highs within months after each of these three selloffs. Will this time be different?

REITs Appear Cheap On A Relative Basis

It's overly simplistic to simply look at REIT earnings yield and conclude that they are cheap or expensive. Since REITs exhibit risk-return characteristics between stocks and bonds, it's necessary to evaluate them relative to the investment alternatives.

We first look at REIT yield spreads to evaluate REITs on a relative basis compared to nominal yields, real yields, and S&P 500 earnings yields. Relative to both real yields and nominal yields, REITs are currently trading roughly in line with their post-recession averages. In other words, the recent sell-off in 10-Year Treasuries has been roughly matched in magnitude by the sell-off in REITs. Relative to the S&P 500 earnings yield, however, REITs have continued to appear cheaper. Inventors have been willing to pay increasingly more per dollar of S&P earnings than REIT earnings in recent years.

Historically, REITs have traded in close correlation with investment-grade and high-yield bonds, perhaps their most appropriate alternatives as credit bonds are levered to both interest rates and economic growth. The risk profile of REITs, based on historical data, is slightly higher than investment grade bonds but lower than high-yield bonds. Investment grade bonds are more bond-like while high-yield bonds are more equity-like in their correlations and performance. REITs currently appear fairly-valued relative to investment grade credit, but cheap relative to high yield credit.

To summarize, REITs appear cheap relative to equities and high-yield bonds, while they appear fairly-valued compared to risk-free Treasuries and investment-grade bonds. While this signal is not very strong, it does indicate that, on aggregate, REITs appear to be oversold at current levels. But of course, this time could be different.

Ultimately, we believe that REIT valuations will depend on the path of CPI inflation, which in turn will drive inflation expectations. If this time is not different and the post-recession pattern repeats itself, REITs could be expected to return near record-highs at some point in 2018. Considering the continued strength of real estate fundamentals and positive effects of tax reform, this is not an unreasonable or outlandish prognosis. If the past eight years are any indication, sentiment can change very quickly for income-oriented investments such as REITs.

Bottom Line

"Rates up, REITs down." For the fifth time in the post-recession period, REITs have experienced an 8%+ correction related to fears over rising interest rates. Like clockwork, REIT volatility spiked and valuations retreated to post-recession lows. The prior four times proved to be excellent buying opportunities. Is this time different?

The 10-year yield has surged 40bps since Congress passed tax reform on expectations of higher growth and renewed inflationary pressures. REITs have dipped more than 8% since its passage. While the 10-year yield gets the credit for pushing around REITs, it's really inflation expectations that are driving valuations. Ultimately, inflation will likely determine REIT performance over the next year.

In this report, we examined valuation patterns exhibited by REITs during the post-recession period and accessed current valuations. Unless this time truly is different, REITs appear attractive at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.