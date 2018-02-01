Australia: Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets

Overall macro-fiscal flows are flat to weak and one cannot expect much from investment markets in such circumstances.

The government sector is reducing its net add to the private sector with neoliberal ideological zeal.

The purpose of this report is to assess the impact of macro-fiscal flows on investment markets in Australia.

The national accounts were used to assess the macro-fiscal flows.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks: Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Credit money, also known as inside money and has a liability attached to it. Externally from overseas commerce: Exports bring in more than imports cost. Combination of credit money and state money from overseas. Government spending: More is spent than taxed. State money or high powered money or outside money, it has many names and no liability attached to it.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The above charts that credit creation from private banks has grown in 2017 and added $US30.5 to the economy or 2.5% of GDP. This is a strong result and one can see from the chart that lending/borrowing accelerated in the second half of the year.

The chart above shows the money supply is going up, so overall there is income entering the private sector.

The flow of credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy, and this debt is shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The chart above shows that Australia has a high private debt level of 207%. Private debt levels now are higher than the peak set during the GFC marked on the chart. Corporate debt levels can be considered "normal" however household debt is exceptionally high and goes hand in hand with Australia's expensive real estate. The bulk of the private household debt is for home mortgages for a place to live.

What this means going forward is that one cannot expect Australia to be able to sustain a bull run fueled by credit money given that it has reached what can be considered a full debt capacity.

Professor Steve Keen's studies show that economies with private debt levels of 150% and over tend not to become more indebted. They hit a natural barrier where no more debt is demanded.

The reason is that such a large percentage of aggregate demand goes to debt servicing that there is a noticeable drop in the demand for real goods and services. Production goes unsold and is cut back; this leads to job losses, income losses and a further cessation of aggregate demand until the debt is repaid or written off.

For Australia, one can model the impact of this private debt on the economy over a range of interest rate levels, and this is shown in the table below. The standard home loan in Australia is a variable rate at four to five percent. Rates are not fixed for 30 years like they are in America. The longest fixed rate loan one might get is for five years. Central bank rate rises will therefore automatically be passed on to customers via their variable rate loan.

(Source: Author calculation based on Trading Economics dot com GDP data and Prof. Steve Keen private debt data)

One can see at present that over 10% of GDP/aggregate demand goes to private commercial banks as debt service cost and not on real goods and services in the real economy.

One can also conclude that this interest payment from households underpins the strong dividend income one can receive from Australian banks. The largest bank, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF), shown in the chart below, yields a dividend of better than 5.5%.

Australia has four large banks that monopolize the finance market and are known as the four pillars and not allowed by regulation to merge further into one large banking monopoly, but they would like to. The other banks have similar dividend returns and stable shares prices.

Bank Name Code Dividend Yield ANZ (OTCPK:ANZBY) 5.35% Westpac (WBK) 5.69% National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY) 6.4%

Bank profits and dividends can be expected to rise with central bank rate rises. One can also see that the economy could not sustain many rate rises before serious erosion of aggregate demand from debt service occurred and that a bet on lower rates for longer is a fairly safe one.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown in the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding to the stock of funds in the private sector.

Australia has a reputation as an export nation, however, makes a loss doing so. The good news is that the current account deficit is narrowing and in 2017 will be around -2.052% of GDP or a loss of $US24.7B. Final figures to be confirmed but will be within this range as only the December 2017 number is yet to come.

Rising commodity prices will see the current account improve going forward.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

For 2017 the Australian government will have added only 1.27% to GDP or $US14B to the economy, half that of 2016. A big drop.

The neoliberal fiscal austerity mantra is almost nowhere stronger than in Australia. One can expect less rather than more from the Australian government going forward. Spending will only increase in the case of a downturn whereby the automatic stabilizers that deploy in the form of unemployment benefits will automatically increase government spending.

The government is ideologically committed to running a surplus budget which is the deletion of money out of the private sector.

One can see the impact of this policy in the fiscal flow chart below.

(Source: Professor Bill Mitchell)

The government surplus is going to drive the private sector into deficit/debt and contribute to a recession.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a deficit with a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector trades with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sector flow result as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 2.6% 2.4% -2.7% 2.3% 2017 2.5%* 1.2%* -2.05%* 1.65%* 2018# 2.5%* 1.0%# -1.5%# 2%#

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

With fiscal flows so flat, and decelerating one cannot expect very much in the way of rising assets markets, and this is reflected in the lackluster performance of Australian share market shown in the chart below. This is a message I have been repeating here, here and here in previous articles through the year.

The rise at the end of the year and into 2018 is from the falling USD rather than any great development in the Australian market as the chart below shows. The dividend yield is strong at 4.34% and can be attributed to the big four banks which are a large portion of the index weighting.

If one had bought EWA when I made my tentative buy recommendation in my first article one would have made an 18% gain in the share price and received a 4.34% dividend income and a total return of 23%, with little risk. My view is that there are better opportunities out there for one's limited capital and that the private debt burden makes investment markets in Australia very fragile.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Australian stock exchange can do so through the following ETFs:

(EWA) iShares MSCI-Australia ETF (FXA) CurrencyShares Australian Dollar (AUSE) WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (CROC) ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar (KROO) IQ Australia Small Cap ETF (FAUS) First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (HAUD) iShares Currency Hedged MSCIAustralia ETF

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.