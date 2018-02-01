Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) is one of the few undervalued industrial companies still available for investment. Low capital expenditures differentiate Global Brass from the majority of other industrial companies and make it an attractive investment opportunity at the current valuation. Conservative value investors want to identify companies with favorable economics. A business that does not need to spend a lot of money to make money is what we are looking for. We think Global Brass meets this criterion.

The financial data available for Global Brass does not go back as far as we would like since the company has only been public since 2013. It would have been very interesting and valuable to see data from 2008 and 2009. Looking at the income and cash flow statement for companies during this time period can tell a potential investor a lot about how conservatively a business is run and how it performs in difficult economic times. In the case of Global Brass, a few years of financial data prior to 2013 are provided in their first annual report. The results have been impressive so far. Global Brass has had positive earnings in each of the last seven years. Additionally, cash flow from operations has exceeded capital expenditures in each of these years. Given that GBC Holdings satisfies our high level criteria for potential investments, a further evaluation of the company is warranted.

Economics of the Business

The reason Global Brass has such favorable economics is because the company is not a metal producer. This is not a mining company where capital expenditures are enormous and fortunes swing with the fall or rise of the underlying commodity. As a converter, fabricator, and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, it is possible for margins to remain stable even with volatility in the underlying prices for copper or brass. We view this less capital intensive business very favorably in comparison to other industrials in which capital expenditures frequently exceed cash flow from operations in a given year.

Another positive is diversification in the markets supplied with their copper and brass products per the image provided below showing the segmentation for the 2016 pounds shipped by market.

Here we see that while the biggest percentage of shipments goes towards housing, there is still 68% split up among other markets such as automotive and munitions. This diversification in the markets served is a positive for Global Brass when considering the company as a potential investment. While a slow-down in the housing market would undoubtedly have a significant negative impact on operating results, other segments would provide at least some cushion and stability to cash flow. Down cycles are also much easier to deal with and recover from when capital expenditures are lower compared to companies like auto manufactures or miners which can lose massive amounts due to their inability to quickly cut fixed costs. Another key benefit of serving these different markets is that Global Brass has nearly 1,600 customers which means that they do not overly rely on a select few or any single customer for the majority of their earnings.

The Companies

Global Brass and Copper is a holding company with three subsidiaries. The companies are Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and Oster. Olin Brass is a manufacturer, fabricator, and convertor of non-ferrous products including precision copper foils, rolled sheet and strip, stainless steel, and tubing. Its products service almost all of the markets from the image provided above, namely building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, electronics/electrical components, industrial machinery and equipment and general consumer markets.

Chase Brass manufactures brass rod, ingot and engineered products. Its products mainly go to following four markets: building and housing, transportation, electronics/electrical components and industrial machinery and equipment.

A.J. Oster distributes metal foil as well as strip and sheet products which are used in building and housing, automotive and electronics/electrical components.

The combination of these three subsidiaries make GBC Holdings one of the largest full-service metals companies in the world. As shown in the image below, Chase Brass and Olin Brass account for 87% of GBC Holdings shipments with Oster accounting for the remaining 13% of pounds shipped in fiscal 2016.

Each of the three major companies that make up GBC Holdings produces a variety of products. Acquisitions also continue to expand the product portfolio. For example, Olin Brass is actually made up of several business units including Mill Products, Fabricated Products, and Fineweld Tube. The brass mill founded by Franklin Olin nearly a century ago in East Alton, Illinois is part of the Mill Products business unit and is able to turn out over a million pounds of copper alloys in coil form every working day. The markets serviced by the Mill Products business unit alone include ammunition, antimicrobial, automotive, builders hardware, coinage, data and communications, and electrical. The broad array of markets that are being supplied and the variety of specialized products make us believe that GBC Holdings will stay relevant and even thrive for the foreseeable future.

Financials

Available financial data for GBC Holdings only goes back to 2010. As highlighted previously, the company has had positive net income and cash flow from operations has always exceeded capital expenditures in each of the seven fiscal years since 2010. If you use these two criteria (positive income and positive cash flow from operations less capital expenditures for the last 10 years) to screen for industrial companies you will eliminate a large portion of the firms from your list of potential investments. We find these two simple criteria help avoid mistakes and preserve capital. Select financial data for the last five years is provided below.

One concern for GBC Holdings is the amount of long term debt on the balance sheet. On this front the company is definitely moving in the right direction with the long term debt balance going down every year since the company went public.

BRSS Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Another benefit of being a cash generative business besides paying down long term debt is seen in the change in retained earnings for GBC Holdings. Retained earnings are found on the balance sheet and refer to earnings retained by the company or earnings that are not paid out as dividends. This cash can be used to reduce debt further or reinvest in the business. In the case of Global Brass, retained earnings have increased nicely in the last five years going from negative 47.8 million to positive 93.1 billion in September, 2017. The graph below shows the annual change in retained earnings up to the end of 2016.

BRSS Retained Earnings (Annual) data by YCharts

Valuation

Our discounted cash flow analysis was performed over a 5 year time frame and used the trailing 12 month EPS of $2.41. The model assumed an EPS growth rate of 10% over the next five years which is the average long term earnings growth rate estimate for analysts polled by Reuters. We also assumed a future PE ratio in year five equal to GBC Holdings current PE ratio of 13.59. The dividend is assumed to grow at the same rate as earnings. Using these inputs and a 10% discount rate, the model shows us that GBC Holdings is trading at 94% of fair value. While this does not provide us with a great margin of safety, we think the model is conservative. For example, if we had assumed a future PE ratio of 15 which is still well below the current average multiple of other metal fabrication companies, the model would show that GBC Holdings is trading at 88% of fair value.

When considering the results of the DCF model, one should also remember that we are talking about a company that has a PE of 13.59 and a forward PE of 11.74. This is at a time when the S&P 500 has a PE ratio of over 26. The company is also cheap based on other commonly used valuation metrics. Consider the current price to sales ratio of 0.49. This attractive valuation presents itself despite the fact that GBC Holding's has quite respectable profitability metrics. The return on investment for the last 12 months was 14.5%. The return on equity of 46.6% appears very impressive, but of course this number is inflated by the highly leveraged position of GBC Holdings. Of course, we would prefer a long term debt to equity ratio of much less than the current 2.27.

The dividend yield for GBC Holdings comes in at a meager 0.73%. This actually makes sense due to previously mentioned debt balance. As long as the company continues to bring down the debt balance as they have been doing in the past several years, raising the dividend will eventually become a topic worth considering.

Options

GBC Holdings is an optionable security. We recommend considering a buy-write strategy. For example, if an investor buys 100 shares at the current price of $32.75 per share, she or he will have the opportunity to sell a covered call. We like the call option with a strike price of $40 expiring on July 20th. This option provides the seller with a premium of $0.70 per share or $70 per contract. This equates to an annualized yield boost of about 4% if the option expires worthless. The call option would expire worthless unless the share price increases by over 22% in the next five and a half months or so.

Final Thoughts

We think GBC Holdings is currently an attractive opportunity for value investors looking for a business that generates solid cash flow. The company appears to be operating below Wall Street's radar for the moment leaving it attractively priced in this bull market. The wide variety of products sold and markets serviced leave us feeling much more comfortable than if GBC Holdings were relying on a select few big customers or a single industry. We also think the growth expectations can be met with a combination of organic growth and bolt on acquisitions like the recent acquisition of Alumet, a provider of coated aluminum, aluminum, and copper among other products. Overall, we think GBC Holdings is not only one of the most undervalued stocks in the Industrial Sector, but one of the most undervalued stocks in any sector.