The Lean, Mean Income Machine: Volume 1

We have been writing for Seeking Alpha for since May 2017. During that time we have covered a lot of our existing long positions and gone in detail occasionally on our macro outlook. We have however skipped a few updates on stocks as there was very little additional information to justify a full article. We have also been asked for more details on our portfolio by our followers. To deal with both these, we decided to give a portfolio overview and explain our methodology.

Goals

The portfolio is a retirement oriented portfolio and is designed to produce income. Capital appreciation is secondary but we have many positions currently that are designed primarily for that purpose. The goal is to generate a total yield on the portfolio close to 9%. While that does sound lofty as there are very few stocks that yield that and many do carry above average risk, we achieve that through both stocks as well as using options.

Key principles

1) We own at any time between 60-80 stocks and etfs. Our self imposed position limit is 3% for what we consider safe stocks and 1% for what we consider risky stocks.

2) We will generally trim and redeploy if a position moves over that but we have a few exceptions in mind where we are going to let the stock run.

3) We participate in DRIP programs in Canada (no point in saying no to a 3-4% discount) but will redeploy non-DRIP dividends based on our 1-10 ranking scale.

4) In addition to being managers of a portfolio, we consider ourselves to be insurance writers. We relentlessly sell calls and puts on positions. That generates significant additional income. However to sell calls we always start with our relatively least attractive positions so we have no attachment issues if the stock is called away.

5) We own about 20 stocks that do not trade in US (neither primary exchange nor OTC). If that was not fun enough, we occasionally take forex/commodity positions as well.

Now, to get a sense of how we actively manage our portfolio we will take you through some 2017 picks, how we bought them, how they performed and how we changed our investment over time. All charts are shown from initial recommendation/buy point on Seeking Alpha

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF)

MFCSF owns and operates multiple healthcare in the US even though its primary listing is on the TSX. It has a lower than average dependency to government pay with only 37% of its revenue coming from that source. It was beaten down to a pulp in November when we took our position. The 8.8% yield, sub 75% payout ratio and lowest debt to EBITDA we have seen (less than 1.25X) made us fall in love with this one right away. We took a full size position and were rather surprised at how it has performed since. We have shown the chart below and compared it to US healthcare REITs.

MFCSF is not a REIT but is exposed to the US healthcare sector and has a high yield. It has also had to face headwinds from a stronger Canadian dollar. In spite of that it has done much better than its US high yielding counterparts. In this case we immediately stopped investing dividends back into the stock and saved those for investment elsewhere.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

ETP is one of the largest MLPs and had gotten into a tough spot in 2017. We felt that it had reached a deep value point and was trading at under 8X enterprise value/EBITDA. This was a high yielder by itself but we were not satisfied with the 12% yield. We sold the $18 puts for Jan 2019 at the height of the volatility burst on this one to create a 23% total yield. Since then the stock has moved higher and we will be happy collecting our 17% by Jan 2019 which will happen as long as the stock does not close under $18.

ETP data by YCharts

Walgreens (WBA)

This was an unusual one for us as we normally don't go for such low yielders. However the capital appreciation potential was quite strong. We entered this one around $66 but exited at $79.85. The reason had little to do with WBA but had to do more with portfolio management as a surprising number of our puts sold were getting deeper in the money and we wanted to increase our cash balances. Interestingly after we sold the news that came out about Amazon (AMZN) entering the healthcare space actually seemed a positive for the stock as AMZN was not directly competing with them in the pharmacy space, but the stock still moved sharply lower. We are eyeing the Jan 2019 $75 puts for over $7.50 as a way of generating a nice safe 11% annual yield on cost and might sell them over the next few days.

The Canadian REITs

Canada has raised interest rates more frequently than US as of late. The Canadian REITs however seem to be relatively unfazed compared to their US counterparts. Most of our holdings in that space have done quite well with one notable exception.

That has led to us recently stopping DRIP in Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF), Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF), Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) and Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC:NWHUF) to reinvest in the beleaguered Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF) which is trading at 45% discount to fair value.

Omega Healthcare Inc (OHI)

This one did not meet our criteria for adding to our small direct long position as the risk-reward was not in favor. Management still has their work cut out but the stock was approaching value territory. So we sold the Jan 2020, $27 strike puts to create a 12.5% annualized return if the stock remains flat over 2 years. This is significantly higher than the yield on the stock and rewards us handsomely if OHI even muddles through.

British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY)

It surprises us to no end that the while tightening in expected by most central banks, US REITs seem to be the weakest of the group. BTLCY is another example of that. From our initial buy this one has done quite well in spite of rate rise rhetoric in UK.

We still like the stock but we are a bit bullish on the US dollar here. In the last 3 months the strong British Pound has helped returns in this stock immensely and we think that trend is due for a change Also, we are finding more compelling opportunities in US where REITs get sold off every morning because the sun happened to rise. So we trimmed this by half at $9.85.

Colony Northstar (CLNS)

We got in here after at what we thought was a 20% discount to fair value.

So either we are wrong or that is even a bigger discount to fair value. We have a full article on this coming up but to give you a hint we added 1,000 shares at $8.98 bringing our total to 1,400. This one yields over 11% currently.

The Rest

We are adding our received dividends to Enbridge (ENB) and Enbridge Income Fund (OTC:EBGUF). we recently added another Enbridge family member, Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) which is the cheapest MLP we found with the added perk that it comes without a K-1. On our mall REITs we are 1 for 3, with Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) higher and Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL & associates (CBL) lower since we bought them. While we think there is value in that group and we are holding current positions, have no interest in reinvesting dividends in that space.

Conclusion

We have plenty of positions that we have not addressed here to prevent this article from getting too long. But the same philosophy described here applies. We actively look to generate very high income using put selling or occasionally covered call selling on high income stocks. Because of our very large number of positions we always find opportunity to buy somewhere while our other positions get taken away from us. The game plan for the rest of 2018 is to stick with this even more so and use extreme volatility to sell puts and extreme complacency to sell calls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long all positions as described in the article. Many positions are synthetic long positions established by selling puts. We may trade any of these positions in the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.