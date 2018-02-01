Singapore: Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets

Private commercial banks have added a further 9% of GDP to sector flows through private credit creation.

There is ample fiscal space in the private sector within which private financial assets such as stock, bonds and real estate can increase in value.

Overall macro-fiscal flows are the highest in the world.

The current account balance is the best in the world at nearly 20% of GDP.

The purpose of this report is to see the impact of macro-fiscal flows on investment markets in Singapore

An assessment of the national accounts was used to assess the macro-fiscal flows.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks: Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Credit money, also known as inside money. Externally from overseas commerce: Exports bring in more than imports cost. Combination of credit money and state money from overseas. Government spending: More is spent than taxed. State money or high powered money or outside money, it has many names.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The above charts show that credit growth is positive for 2017 and had added some US$26.8B to the private sector or 9% of GDP. This is without the inclusion of December 2017, which may push the result higher.

The chart above shows the money supply is going up, so the income level in the economy is rising.

The flow of credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy. The stock of debt is at least 185% of GDP; this is high and puts a cap on how much higher credit growth can go and whether a bull market can develop here fueled by credit creation.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

History shows that the private sector tanks at these elevated levels of over 150% of private debt to GDP. Debt service levels absorb so much aggregate demand that real goods and services go unpurchased and a downswing follows.

The table below shows the impact of rate rises on the economy due to the private debt burden.

(Source: Author calculation based on Trading Economics dot com GDP number and Professor Steven Keen private debt numbers)

A rising interest rate environment will make Singaporean Banks a sound investment given the size of the loan book they have been able to amass.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown in the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding to the stock of funds in the private sector.

This is the strongest current account in the world. The result for 2017 is 19.9% of GDP with the result for December 2017, not in, estimated as an average of the last twelve months.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The Singapore government has been removing money from the economy.

Given the size of the fiscal flows going into the private sector, this surplus is one of the few in the world that can be justified on the basis that some excess aggregate demand needs to be vented from fiscal flows to control inflation and allow the government to provision itself.

For a nation that is a monetary currency sovereign with a freely floating exchange rate taxation is a destruction of money. The deletion of a number from an electronic ledger.

The Singapore dollar has an undisclosed peg to a basket of currencies and trades within an undisclosed range. The takeaway from this is that the currency is not entirely free floating and this places a budgetary constraint on the government who must amass foreign currency reserves to maintain the peg. For Singapore with its huge current account surplus, accumulating foreign currency reserves is no problem.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a deficit with a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector trades with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based on a percentage of GDP:

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 2.5% -1.3% 19% 20.2% 2017 9% -2.6%* 19.9%* 26.3%* 2018# 9% -2.6%# 20%# 26.4%#

(Source: Trading Economics, and author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

Singapore has the largest fiscal flows in the world. The fiscal flows have improved through the year.

This allows fiscal space within which financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate can increase in value. The chart below shows that this has indeed happened almost at an exponential rate.

Singapore is still a buy as macro-fiscal flows are still very strong and still accelerating and it is the acceleration that brings the growth.

The relevant ETFs are listed below:

(EWS) iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (FXSG) Guggenheim CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust ETF

