Feature interview

Labutes IR is a portfolio manager within the European equities team at a mid-sized asset manager and focuses on the financial sector. We emailed with Labutes IR about how MiFID II has impacted them as a PM, how asset managers can improve their investment process, and questions they would ask an analyst who pitches them an idea.

Seeking Alpha: What do you look for in a long or short idea for your fund? What valuation metrics do you find most useful for analyzing financials?

Labutes IR: Even though I’m a fundamental-driven investor, I use a mix of quantitative and fundamental analysis to search for new ideas for my fund. First, I use style & factor investing (value, growth, momentum, etc.) to screen across my investment universe, which is comprised of more than 200 stocks, to identify which shares may perform well in the current market environment.

Using data from the Bloomberg terminal, I screen across sub-sectors individually (banks, insurance, financial services, and real estate) in order to rank the best and worst companies in each sector. When I have a shortlist of the two or three top and bottom investments for each industry, I look at each company individually to understand its business model and the most critical factors for its investment case. I try to identify what are the main points that will drive its share price in the short to medium term and do some financial modelling to see if the shares are undervalued.

Regarding valuation metrics, for financials most of enterprise value multiples (like EV/EBITDA) don’t apply, thus I use mainly multiples based on share price, of which the price to earnings ratio (P/E) and price to book value (P/BV) are the most useful ones. The P/BV is the one I like the most because it can be used throughout the economic cycle (while the P/E is meaningless when earnings are negative). For real estate companies, the price to net asset value and price to funds from operations are the valuation multiples I use the most.

SA: What factors do you analyze to determine if a stock should trade at a discount/premium to peers? Are there any best practices for performing a relative valuation analysis?

LIR: The factors I consider most relevant are generally related to ‘quality’, such as capitalization, profitability, earnings stability and growth. I analyze the most recent past (3-5 years) and look to consensus estimates for the next 3 years, to have a long-term picture of the financial health of the company.

Higher capital levels and good levels of profitability (usually return on equity is the most useful metric for financials) are factors that justify a premium valuation, as well good growth prospects. A good example in Europe is a smaller Spanish bank called Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY), which trades at a significant premium to its peers due to its business model biased to private banking, which leads to a stable and profitable operation throughout the economic cycle.

Additionally, I also try to identify if the business is facing structural or cyclical issues, to see if it’s a value trap or a case of mispricing. I also look at specific risks that may justify a discount to peers, such as potential litigation costs (specific to banks), a large shareholder that wants to sell (stock overhang) or if it has governance issues.

There aren’t exactly ‘best practices’ for performing relative valuation analyses, but there are some principles that should be considered to apply this methodology wisely. It is extremely important to carefully identify what the appropriate peer group is, to not make misjudgments. This means that it is critical to understand the business model of the company under analysis and identify what companies have the most similar business models. Also, relative valuation analysis across different sectors and geographies should be treated with caution because there are other factors impacting valuation, like political risk, which may be hard to quantify.

SA: What is your outlook for European financials? Are there any catalysts for growth or value realization investors may be overlooking or overemphasizing?

LIR: My outlook for the European financial sector as a whole is positive in the short term due to tailwinds from the economic recovery in Europe and the prospects of higher interest rates. This is particularly supportive for banks, which are benefitting from better credit quality and should report stronger top-line growth in the next 1-2 years, if the European Central Bank starts to raise interest rates. The banking sector valuation is now much higher than it was a year ago, but I think it still has upside because recent regulation (Basel IV) was soft, and banks can now be more aggressive in their growth strategies and reward shareholders with higher dividends, something that is not fully reflected in valuations right now.

I’m also bullish on asset managers, which are reporting very interesting growth as clients shift their savings from banking deposits to mutual funds. The recent positive market performance across most asset classes should lead to strong net inflows over the next few months, supporting both top and bottom-line growth for asset managers.

On the other hand, I’m more bearish for the insurance sector because it has relatively muted business growth prospects over the long term and is not the most geared to higher interest rates. Regarding the real estate sector, its operating momentum is good, but it’s usually seen as a ‘bond proxy’ and should not perform well in an increasing interest rate environment. However, I see some opportunities within shopping center companies due to M&A activity, and I think investors are much too worried about the impact Brexit will have on the real estate market in the U.K. Valuations for some companies are very depressed, such as Land Securities (OTCPK:LDSCY) and may have a lot of potential in a medium-term time frame (3-5 years), but right now, this is mostly suitable for contrarian investors.

SA: How has MiFID II impacted you as a PM focused on European equities? How will it impact asset managers and research providers in general? Does the impact create (or amplify) any mispricings?

LIR: The major impact for me has been on the access to sell-side research, which was historically delivered for free. Prior to the MiFID II, I received regular research from 10 brokers, but with the introduction of the new regulation, this started to be paid separately, and my firm established a constrained research budget. Therefore, we had to select how many providers we wanted to maintain a relationship, based on quality and cost. This has resulted in less providers of research for our firm, but so far, this has not been a major issue because the top tier investment banks have a broad coverage of the companies I follow.

I think this is a general problem for most asset managers, barring the largest ones. Assuming that asset managers will select less research providers than they used prior to Mifid II, this should create a competitive advantage for the sell-side houses with a broader coverage, which are mainly the largest investment banks. Most likely, research providers will increasingly narrow their coverage to the most followed companies (large caps). This may lead over time to less coverage of small and medium-sized companies and increase the likelihood of mispricing within this group of less covered stocks. For asset managers, this implies that to generate alpha more in-house research will probably be needed in the future, particularly for small-caps.

SA: Related, as MiFID II forces research providers to prove their value proposition, how can an active asset manager highlight/improve their investment decision-making process to compete against passive products?

LIR: Research providers offer value due to several factors that go beyond price targets or good investment ideas. The access to company management, conferences, and one-to-one meetings is also considered valuable for most asset managers. Regarding the competition of active against passive products, I think it is basically a question of performance. On average, active fund managers struggle to generate returns after fees that beat their benchmarks and that is the main reason why passive investing has become so popular.

Most asset managers follow a fundamental investment approach, which historically delivered good results, but that doesn’t seem to work that good anymore. I think that with the technological developments of the past few decades, information is now available instantly worldwide, and financial markets have become more efficient.

This makes it more difficult to generate above-average returns, and I think that asset managers need to improve their investment process by leveraging quantitative/systematic skills that can better highlight mispricing across a large number of potential investments. This may produce alpha, which is the only way that active asset managers can compete over the long-haul against passive products.

SA: If an analyst pitched you an idea, what criteria should it cover? What would you ask them about it?

LIR: When sell-side analysts pitch me their investment ideas, the criteria that I usually follow is to discuss what the thesis is mainly about (for instance restructuring, asset sale, dividend increase, valuation, etc.), where the analysts differ from the consensus view and what are the main risks. Also, I try to understand if the analyst’s view is based on is perception/speculation or supported by the other factors, such as discussion with management or industry sources, and what is the likely time frame the analyst expects the thesis to be reflected on the share price. If I think the idea has merit, I decide to go into deeper depth (in-house research), to have a balanced view about the investment thesis (analysts are naturally biased to push for supportive arguments of their thesis and downplay risks).

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

LIR: One of my highest conviction ideas is currently Raiffeisen Bank (OTCPK:RAIFY), which I intend to write about on Seeking Alpha in the next few weeks. Raiffeisen is an Austrian bank with high exposure to Central and Eastern Europe, of which Russia and Ukraine are two important markets. This was quite bad during 2014-15, but since then Raiffeisen has implemented a restructuring program, has improved its capital and has taken bad debt under control.

Over the past couple of years, its earnings have recovered impressively and its business prospects are good for the next few years. Despite this, Raiffeisen is still perceived as a ‘high-risk’ bank and its valuation (P/BV of 1.20x) is at a significant discount to its CEE peers. This discount may narrow if the bank can successfully reduce its exposure to one important risk, which is the issue in its Polish business of mortgage loans denominated in foreign currency. Raiffeisen intends to perform an IPO of part of its Polish unit in the next few months and this may be an important catalyst for a re-rating of its shares.