Schneider National - Big Year Ahead

After modeling expectations for 2018 and 2019, I see the stock price headed towards $40 per share in the near term.

Schneider reported the company's results yesterday; the big news is 2018 guidance, which is expected to see earnings increase by 47 percent from 2017.

Overview

Schneider National (SNDR) reported fourth-quarter and year-end results for 2017 yesterday. Results may have been a bit misleading as the company’s diluted earnings per share clocked in at $0.94 versus 2016 numbers at over $1. Operating revenues for 2017 were robust at $4.4 billion and up over 8 percent. This was driven by the fourth quarter, which was strong with total operating revenues up over 11 percent and earnings higher by 10 percent on an adjusted basis.

Adjustments were necessary as Schneider recognized $230 million in tax deferrals in the quarter leading to irregularly strong GAAP results. For the year, Schneider’s effective tax rate was just below 40 percent. Moving forward in 2018, the rate is expected to decline towards 25 percent.

Schneider’s fourth quarter was strong across the board considering revenues and profits. Key drivers included volume and pricing. Excluding fuel surcharges, Schneider saw solid pricing improvement near 5 percent, while increasing tractors for dedicated and for-hire specialty led to significantly more loads.

Adjusted operating and net income were up 12 and 20 percent – adjusted EBITDA was up nearly 10 percent from last year in the fourth quarter. For the year, free cash flow increased by nearly 160 percent. The company also raised its dividend payout by 20 percent.

The fourth quarter was important for Schneider because management increased the midpoint for adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance from previous analyst average estimates. The midpoint stands at $1.38 per share, or 47 percent higher from 2017 results.

This type of growth suggests that even though Schneider is trading 32 times trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings today, the company is discounted based on earnings expectations over the next couple of years. I don’t expect Schneider to trade over 30 times earnings in the future, but a multiple closer to 25 is reasonable. Other measures based upon EBIT, EBITDA and operating cash flow similarly offer further upside potential for the company.

After modeling top-line and bottom-line expectations over the next couple of years, I see Schneider’s stock price approaching $40 per share. I believe the company is worth $34.50 based on 2018 midpoint guidance, and $38 based on 2019 initial model estimates. In the event market capacity tightens further leading to higher contract negotiations and/or valuation multiples expand modestly higher, and Schneider is set up to approach the $40 level.

Relative Valuation

The premise of Schneider’s strong upside is based on relative valuation. J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) is a very comparable peer, which has traded around 25 times earnings historically. Some investors may believe that a trucking company trading at 25 times earnings seems unreasonable. But companies like J.B. Hunt and Schneider are a different breed than say a company like Celadon Group (CGI).

Their scale is superior and their ability to grow organically via capex programs and load growth is unique. Investors need to remember that the majority of trucking companies operate with less than 20 power units. Both J.B. Hunt and Schneider had over 16,000 and 13,000, respectively, at the end of last year. Similarly, both companies have significant capacity via their trailing equipment – not to mention each company’s asset-light operations providing further capacity solutions.

As such, the market is likely to continue to assign both J.B. Hunt and Schneider P/E multiples around the 25 times number. Simple math tells us that Schneider is worth $34.50 based on this multiple. But going further, Schneider is discounted against J.B. Hunt when considering EBIT, EBITDA and operating cash flow measures. This reinforces the likeliness that a P/E multiple of 25 is reasonable.

As the driver shortage and other cost inflation factors are not expected to moderate any time soon, 2019’s expectations call for similar supply and demand imbalances, as we are seeing play out today. This sets the stage for Schneider to generate over $5 billion in revenue and $1.50 per share after 2018, and is cause for considering the stock price will be approaching the $40 per share level, assuming similar multiple valuation levels.

Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) reported earlier in the week and was quoted as saying that it is expecting new contract rates to increase in the low double-digits during 2018. This type of increase would only accelerate industry expectations further from where they sit today.

Not all trucking companies trade at the same multiples. Looking to smaller peers, many trade at discounts based on the same financial measures as mentioned above. However, this is a result of many not having as strong organic growth potential over the long term and others being less diversified and/or witnessing slower growth over time.

Summary

Demand for trucking and intermodal services is clearly robust as we transition into 2018. Spot market pricing for truckloads has surged by greater than 20 percent from last year over the past couple of months. Intermodal volume demand continues to accelerate and pricing has improved strongly during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Schneider is trading 32 times TTM earnings. Assuming a multiple contraction to 25 times earnings, and the company is worth $34.50 per share based upon 2018 midpoint earnings expectations. This represents upside potential of 15 percent from yesterday’s close. Looking to 2019, earnings are poised to be approaching $1.50 per share suggesting a stock price of $38 per share. Any surprise to the upside will only lead to higher prices.

I see this perspective as bullish and view Schneider as a strong buy candidate. Any weakness based on broader market volatility or if the market initially sells Schneider off tomorrow could present a buying opportunity. As for me, I already have exposure to the stock, so I will monitor performance closely to see whether any good opportunities arise. As always, I provide daily updates via the chat function on my Marketplace service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNDR, JBHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.