22nd Century - Cutting Through The Smoke And Hype - 75% Downside

Summary

Reverse merger into mining shell; headquarters is located at a dentist office.

Negative gross margins - so revenue growth equals increased losses.

Rampant paid stock promotion (including free stock for buying cartons of cigarettes).

"Technology" viewed as worthless by Major Tobacco + all companies, but XXII has a low nicotine product. Low nicotine tobacco has been around since the 1930s!

Sea of red flags + consistent exaggeration about technology.