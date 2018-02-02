22nd Century - Cutting Through The Smoke And Hype - 75% Downside
About: 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
by: Fuzzy Panda
Summary
Reverse merger into mining shell; headquarters is located at a dentist office.
Negative gross margins - so revenue growth equals increased losses.
Rampant paid stock promotion (including free stock for buying cartons of cigarettes).
"Technology" viewed as worthless by Major Tobacco + all companies, but XXII has a low nicotine product. Low nicotine tobacco has been around since the 1930s!
Sea of red flags + consistent exaggeration about technology.
The author holds a short position in 22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII).
22nd Century is a negative gross margin business operated out of a dentist office that went public via a reverse merger. It