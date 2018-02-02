Is Tesla's Latest Financing Good News For Shareholders?
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Investor Gator
Summary
Tesla tries out a new form of financing and it looks like a good deal for shareholders, at least on the surface.
Over $500M in net proceeds at an exceptionally low cost of capital comes at the right time. Plus, no year-end financials needed before going to market.
In a typically Tesla twist, this deal has some unusual risks and throws off some red flags that all investors should take heed of.
Introduction
Preliminary documentation filed with the SEC on January 25, 2018, first indicated that Tesla (TSLA) planned to tap the asset-backed securitization ("ABS") market for its next round of capital raising. The transaction,