Oil Out Of Luck

There is no doubt about the importance of crude oil (SCO) in society, even as niche markets such as renewable energy emerge onto the scene. This has been evident with crude oil's unprecedented run for the last three years. However, over the last few days, crude oil has dipped as much as 3.68%, suggesting this fairy-tale story is coming to a close. To analyse whether crude oil has reached its ceiling or if it has just hit a bump in the road, we need to look at global trends in crude oil production and technical factors.

Source: Richtopia

The Significant Countries

A major determinant of crude oil prices is supply changes in the world's largest producers. Looking at the largest producers over 2017:

Source: JODI

Zero productions are unconfirmed or not yet entered data

As one can see, supply changes are highly dependent on crude oil production in the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and others. Hence, to determine where crude oil prices are heading, we need to look at each country's crude oil production trends.

OPEC And Its Allies Make Significant Progress

In November 2016, OPEC reported supply cuts in a bid to raise oil prices. At the time it was questioned whether the organisation, along with its allies, would follow through with the proposal. A year later, there is no doubt about OPEC's and its allies' resolve. The majority of countries in the agreement have either fully complied with the cutback target of collectively trying to reduce output by 1.8 million barrels a day or reached at least 80% of the cutback target on average.

This deal most notably affects crude oil production in the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Mexico, Venezuela, Angola, Kazakhstan, and the United Arab Emirates, the countries in a good position to influence world crude oil supply. When summing the amount of crude oil production that has been cutback from these countries, it equates to 1.717 million barrels per day, accounting for the majority of the 1.8 million barrels per day cutback target.

Furthermore, the deal has been extended until the end of 2018, hence it is likely such supply cuts will continue this year.

Source: CNBC

The Bear's Concerns

While Russia has agreed to the OPEC deal, it has asked for a possible early exit from the deal if the market overheats. This is because the country wishes to have lower crude oil prices to keep up with competition with the West, and remaining in the deal can be counterproductive to this goal. This is a possibility at OPEC next meeting in June, especially with the country's search for oil production in the Arctic and Rosneft's recent oil supply deal with CEFC in China. These two pursuits alone already amount to a potential 586.4 million barrels recoverable and up to 60.8 million tonnes of oil, with about 8 to 10 million tonnes of crude oil received by CEFC in 2018. Furthermore, Russia has expressed concerns regarding the United States' crude oil production ambitions in response to the OPEC deal, making it even more likely an early exit by the country will occur.

Source: Financial Tribune

The Bald Eagle's Increased Production

Crude oil production is certainly expected to increase in the United States, with 12 new working rigs added last week and a projection of increasing the rig count by 100 to 200 this year if prices continue to rally. This is significant due to the country's already strong position in crude oil production behind Russia and Saudi Arabia and high number of stock, climbing to 3.23 million barrels last week. This only makes it more likely of a crude oil supply increase, and furthermore a crude oil price drop.

Source: Gulf Insider

The Country Rich On Oil And Sand

Conversely to Russia and the United States, the second largest crude oil producer does not want prices to fall. This is due to Saudi Arabia being poised for Aramco's IPO, which will benefit from high oil prices. Although the state-owned company's IPO is now stalled due to indecision on where to list, it still does provide insight into the kingdom's mentality regarding crude oil. Saudi Arabia was among the few OPEC and non-OPEC countries in the supply cut deal to exceed their cutback target; 122% of the cutback target achieved on average per month and 544,000 barrels per day reduced in 10 months. In this sense, the country is likely to continue or even increase the rate of crude oil production cutbacks to sustain crude oil's high price. This will promote greater foreign investment into Saudi Arabia when Aramco's IPO does go through.

Source: Financial Post

Iraq's Exports And Iran's Capabilities

Both countries produce about the same amount of crude oil, with different factors affecting them. For Iraq, an increase in crude oil production is largely driven by strong demand in Asia, with exports at 3.535 million barrels per day during the month of December, a record in daily exports. Additionally, Iraq has renewed a deal to supply Egypt with 1 million barrels of crude oil per month, with the final supply of 12 million barrels this year. This contrasts with the country's commitment to the OPEC cutbacks, with Iraq already cutting back 178,000 barrels per day between January and October 2017. However, this cutback dwarfs in comparison to production driven by a strong demand from Asia.

Source: Financial Tribune

Conversely, Iran is currently in talks for lifting oil output by 1.7 million barrels per day. This is expected to increase output up to 5.5 million barrels per day, which is 1 million barrels per day above the current production level of Iraq. However, this is mainly conditional on the country's ability to attract a $130 billion investment from foreign investors. This may be difficult in a country which has previously experienced harsh sanctions by the international community.

Source: Islam.Ru

Guacamole And Pabellón Criollo

For Mexico, it will host 21 entrants, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE:RDS.A), and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) in a bid for oil drilling rights. The expected investment from the sale will be Mexico's largest and will drive the country's crude oil production for years to come. This is in contrast to the country's commitment to the OPEC cuts, with a total of 203,000 barrels per day cutback. As a result, further monitoring of the bid is required to determine the net effect on crude oil production.

Source: CNN Money

In the case of Venezuela, a country rife with corruption and being on the verge of default can still affect the world's crude oil production, as it is looking to boost its oil production by 1 million barrels per day in 2018. If the country can restructure its debt to Russia and China and attract foreign investors, this can be very possible. Additionally, the country needs to radically reform its government to significantly reduce its political risk and provide stability to foreign investors looking to stay long term.

Source: PanAm Post

The Coastal African Countries

The African countries are wild cards in crude oil production, still capable of influencing its prices. In Angola, it has adopted a flexible exchange rate regime, a significant difference in the currency peg to the U.S dollar they previously employed. The country is highly reliant on high oil prices, with oil both taking up more than 90% of Angola's exports and existing in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions. However, no new projects have been sanctioned since 2014, stalling upstream investment in the country.

Source: CNN

In the case of Nigeria, the country is currently developing a floating production storage and offloading vessel for crude oil. This significantly improves its offshore output capability while reducing the risk posed by Niger Delta militant groups.

Source: Oil Price

Technical Factors

Simple Moving Average

Source: Yahoo Finance

When looking at the two moving averages, the 50-day is currently higher than the 100-day moving average, suggesting that crude oil is currently bullish. We can also see that the 50-day moving average serves as a support level since the moving average crossover in September last year. This will be an important moving average to follow for potential reversals in crude oil's price.

Average Directional Index (ADX)

Source: Yahoo Finance

When looking at the ADX, the +DI line (green) and the -DI line (red) are trending closely to each other, both higher than 20, indicating a trend exists. Currently, the bulls have the directional edge, but a reversal can occur very soon, with the increase in the -DI line and the decrease in the +DI line.

Aroon Oscillator

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Aroon Oscillator is currently stagnant but much closer to the centerline in the last month and a half. Additionally, the strength of the uptrend has wavered in the last month. Both of these observations indicate that a trend reversal is very close to happening, and a close eye on the indicator is required.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Source: Yahoo Finance

Currently, the RSI does not send a direct buy or sell signal. Additionally, there is no divergence, with the price of crude oil trending with the RSI. This is shown with the most recent prices, where crude oil makes highs on the 24th and the 28th of January, but the RSI has highs at those times as well as the price falling the last few days along with the RSI.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Source: Yahoo Finance

For the MACD indicator, the MACD (purple) line is now below the signal (orange) line; this is a clear sell signal. Additionally, there is a slight divergence with the most recent price, with a slight increase in the price of crude oil and a slight decrease in the MACD. This means the rise in price is about to end, with a bearish reversal to occur soon. The MACD histogram also indicates stronger momentum in selling, further indicating a bearish reversal to occur.

For the SMI, since the %D (red) line produces stronger trading signals than the %K (black) line, it is best to go with the %D line. In this case, the %D line is close to 40; the overbought condition. This indicates a sell signal which can be exploited. Furthermore, a strong overbought condition was met from 27/12/2017 to 30/01/2017 which was not followed by a decrease in crude oil price, but rather a slightly further increase. This suggests a strong bearish divergence and an imminent selloff will occur.

Recommendation

When considering the global crude oil production trends and technical factors, it is recommended to sell or short sell crude oil to $60. This is reflective of the predicted reversal in the ADX, the same overbought period in the SMI, the sell signal in the MACD, and the projected 100-day moving average price crossover in 3 to 4 weeks. It is also possible for the price of crude oil to stabilize slightly after this period, which is indicated by the gradual movement and moderate level of the RSI, and the gradual approach of the Aroon Oscillator to the centerline.

Source: Equities.com

Conclusion

Global crude oil production is poised to increase in the coming weeks, mainly driven by Russian Arctic oil exploration, an increase in U.S. rigs, strong Asian demand for Iraq and Iran, potential foreign interest in Mexico and Venezuela, and potential production increases in Nigeria and Angola. Although there is resistance from the OPEC agreement and Saudi Arabia, this will be minor relative to the increases in crude oil production the rest of the world desires. As a result, a short-term short-sell over the next few weeks will be profitable due to such global trends and technical factors. Additionally, it is expected a stabilization of crude oil prices will occur afterwards, forecast to hold for a few weeks that is expected from historical technical data.

Source: Canadian Energy Research Institute

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.