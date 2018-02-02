How To Use Market-Maker Price Range Forecasts To Build Wealth

Here are the necessary rules

Stop being a stock collector/curator. Start putting your capital to work efficiently Accept Risk, but only in return for likely and timely price gain reward Protect against undue risk by diversified portfolio selections, limited holding time exposures Get the best-informed, essential players of the stock investing process to guide you Follow their stock-specific advice, rigorously using TERMD portfolio management discipline

And the reasons for them, by number

The most precious (and thus most valuable) resource you have is TIME. The other two essential resources are Capital, and Perspective (knowing what to do, when to do it, and with what degree of intensity.

Time must be invested along with capital in every portfolio action commitment you make. Time is precious because once spent it cannot be retrieved for reuse. A long-term mistake can be fatal to the pursuit of your investing objectives (like education funding or retirement funding) which are likely calendar-defined. Time also is the most powerful factor in the rate of return measurement of your capital accumulation progress. Both make time special.

2. Conventional investing practice of buying and holding (buy&hold) stocks for their “long-term” trend price-performance exposes the investor to the risk of irretrievable time loss in two ways:

A) the catastrophe of a delayed recognition of trend failure over a long time-period and

B) the steady erosion of rate of return during inevitable holding period times of trend declines.

3. Diversification of holdings in the portfolio needs to be both by the nature of the subject security’s competitive surroundings, and also by the timing of the capital’s commitment. The investing environment has cycles of enthusiasm both at the overall market level and at the security-of-interest level, usually reflected in its price. Specific stock capital commitments made in number over different entry points in time minimizes the risk of one large commitment being made at what turns out to be an unforeseen but unfortunate single point in time.

The restriction of all holdings to limited periods of time forces the re-evaluation of best-use for the capital involved. In addition it avoids prolonged hoped-for price recovery in the inevitable case of ill-timed or ill-specified security selections. If the selection, when re-evaluated, turns out to be well-advised in comparison to competitive candidate alternatives at that point in time, it (and its time-twin) can be re-committed, with a new, currently appropriate, price target and new holding period restraint date.

4. The scale of capital holdings dedicated to investment for growth (not income) objectives has had the fortunate(?) circumstance of outrunning the transaction processes in place since World-War 2 of the 20th century. Inertia is one of life’s more persistent forces, and while the established process has utilized the advances in communications and investment technology, it remains locked into the behavior of market-making of the last century.

That behavior is the use by investing organizations of “market-makers”[MMs] who will assemble large blocks of stocks from many holder-sources, made available for the organization initiating a volume [block-trade] order to buy shares of the security at a single negotiated price. Or in the inverse transaction situation, assemble a number of interested and willing buyers for parts of a block being now made available for purchase, again at a single price.

The normal situation is that the organization initiating the block-trade order wants to accomplish the transaction promptly, and with minimal disruption to the ongoing market pricing conduct. That is usually an impossibility in the time allowed by the trade order initiator, unless the MM chooses to balance the shortfall between buyers and sellers by its own participation as a principal (rather than simply as an agent) in the trade. Doing so puts the MM’s committed capital at risk of unfavorable subsequent price changes in the subject stock or ETF.

That exposure may (must) be resolved by a separate hedging deal in derivative securities to cover the MM’s perceived risk. The cost of the hedge transaction depends upon the extent of the potential price risks being protected against as perceived by the hedge seller. Since the hedge cost will become part of the block-trade transaction “spread” pricing, its acceptance by the trade initiator verifies the price range forecast implications of the hedge cost. Now a 3-way evaluation is offered of likely events during the life of the derivative contracts used in the hedge.

Investment perspective depends on gathered intelligence of the actions and intentions of major investors. All MMs have extensive information-gathering resources and world-wide 24x7 communications systems to keep their internal evaluator staffs up to date.

Besides, the MMs (and their “proprietary trading” desks) have the advantage of knowing (by means of the “trade order flow”) what the most important buy-side players are intent on doing. It is a bit like the dealer at the bridge or poker table knowing which cards each hand at the table is holding, and how they intend to play them.

5. The discipline best suited to these circumstances is embraced by the portfolio management discipline we refer to as TERMD, a Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline. TERMD uses the top of the MM price range forecast as a sell target, valid only between the forecast date and the market date 3 months after the forecast. For TERMD score-keeping purposes an entry cost into positions resulting from the MM forecasts is set at the closing price of the next market day following the forecast. Since an “at close” order is certain to be transacted, there is no dispute viable over its execution. Such a scorekeeping dispute might be raised over earlier claimed order executions during that days’ trading session. Still, In actual practice the occurrence of any earlier, more favorable accomplishment should be enjoyed.

Closing prices for such positions under TERMD should be at or above the first instance of the Sell target. If the target has not been reached by the 63rd market day after the forecast, the position is to be closed on that day. Again, for our score-keeping purposes the first instance of qualifying “at close” price is used. Since all trades “at close” are conducted at the one price for buyer and seller, no “trade spread” cost is involved.

Putting the rules to work

To illustrate how MM price range forecasts are made to perform under TERMD discipline, here is an example of how their best-ranked winning odds-on forecast selections of about 3 months ago appeared, and why they were so ranked:

Figure 1

The Figure 1 table has two distinctive parts. The first 4 numeric data columns (2)-(5) are products of the analysis of current behavior of market-making [MM] professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index (7) report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock’s current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size column (12) heading a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today’s is indicated, along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days.

Thinking about the credibility of the current forecasts, the proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecasts sample is in the column headed Win Odds (8).

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column (9) next to it, where the NET gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations. TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached within the next 3 months’ closing market price that forecast position is closed so that its expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

Risk~Reward tradeoffs pit the forecast %Upside Sell Target (5) against the actual prior worst-case downside price exposures (6) during TERMD holding periods..

That Maximum Drawdown point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely termination of the investment adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. Instead, committing the capital to the discipline’s full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability, perhaps even to reach the forecast sell target. It often does.

Between the target “cup” and the %Payoff “lip” serious credibility adjustments to commitment enthusiasms can (and usually may) occur. They are indicated by the column headed Credible Ratio (13) (where the prior Realized Payoff accomplishment (9) is contrasted with the current forecast %Upside Sell Target offering (5).

The more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds (and its complement) to condition the Realized Payoff and the Maximum Drawdown as indicated in the Odds-Weighted column (15).

Figure 1’s rows provide all these important dimensions issue by issue for the most promising 20 securities of a population of over 2,500 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs. They are accompanied by similar boldfaced measures of averages for the 20 and for some 2,700 stocks and ETFs as measured on this day. Current forecast and past 5-year history of like prior forecasts of SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) give a taste of “the market” as most frequently observed by the investing public of individuals and institutions.

The population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, these “top20” issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% CAGR range and even above.

Keeping Score

By applying the TERMD portfolio management discipline to daily flows of the 20 stocks of the MM Intelligence Lists a sense of their performance develops. Figure 2 shows how the 10/25/2017 top 20 stocks performed on that basis.

Figure 2

The average Sell Target upside prospects for the 20 stocks at the time of the 10/25/2017 forecasts was +11.7%. The average accomplished NET payoffs from the 20 stocks under TERMD discipline position closeouts was 7.3% (1.073559 in the 1+gain column). Two of the 20 had losses after 3 months (91 calendar days) averaging -9.3%, while the other 18 (a 90/100 Win Odds) earned gains at an average of +11.5%.

While the two losers had a time investment of all 91 days of the 3 months, the Wins ranged time investments from as little as 6 days to the full 91, averaging only 53 days. The smaller time investments are important, since the liquidated capital under TERMD is to be re-invested at the first opportunity. That action opens the door to compounding the expanded returns of the winners by more than the 4 times per year of the 91-day losers. The 53-day average time investment of the winners, if repeated, would compound some 7 times in a year’s holding period.

The financial industry’s standard measurement for performances among capital involvements of irregular-length time periods is to reduce each situation to the compounded result of one day. That daily rate is typically expressed in basis points (1/100th of a percent) per day.

Using this approach, the average bp/day performance of the gainers as a group is +39.3, while the losers lost capital at the rate of -10.8 bp/day, or less than one-third of the winners gains. Because the forecast population is re-evaluated each market day, and its best (most promising historical odds-on specific stocks or ETFs) are readily available for re-investment of liberated capital, it is fair and appropriate to think in terms of the average bp/day for all 20 stocks as a possible expected reinvestment rate of reward.

That 34.3 bp/day rate compounds into an annual rate of +249%, a most optimistic expectation. This specific example illustrates the need for diversifying investment commitments across different entry points of time. Instead of a one-day focus, let us use the accumulated experiences of over 9,500 positions indicated by top20 issues in Market-Maker Intelligence lists of the past two years. That has been a period favorable to equity investments, so it will likely still produce attractive return expectations.

Figure 3

Of the 9,570 positions prompted by MM forecasts, 75% of them produced gains, instead of the 90% in the Figure 2 recent example. One out of every four would have lost capital at a -12 bp/day rate, rather than the less-injurious -10.8 bp/day rate of Figure 2. Still, when those per-day rates are annualized, they produce a portfolio-net accounting rate of return of +155%.

Too good to be true? [TGTBT?]

These are the real bookkeeping results your broker would show in a customer account, or the bank’s Trust Department would show in statements for its client.

But not what the investing industry would have academics show as “average annual [CAGR] rates of return” when actual time investments are presumed to be equal for both loser and winner positions. That calculation would be shown as +36% or 34% depending on the sophistication of the calculator.

Mid-30s gain performance are very competitive equity investing returns, but far under what actually is being produced by an active investing strategy like TERMD.

The investment management industry does not want its clients to think much about selling holdings. Investor capital which is being charged a fee [per period of time] on the basis of its entirety, is not desired to be made alert to the inefficiencies of the widely-promoted conventional passive investing strategy of “buy&hold”.

Active investing strategies require constant portfolio maintenance attention and frequently updated evaluations of available risk~reward prospects for re-investment candidate securities. But as can be seen in Figure 3 by the differences between rewards for a buy&hold of the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) and the TERMD active-management results, the extra efforts can be very worthwhile.

Figure 4 shows how the accumulation of basis points per day, many times per day, and many days per year, overwhelm SPY market-average buy&hold inefficient treatment of time.

Figure 4

Further elaboration on Figure 4 is available in the SA blog of my name.

How can the average investor accomplish this?

Two things the investor often does not have are available via Seeking Alpha.

Remember the three investing essentials. He/she has capital (but wants more). Perspective is hard to develop. He/she already is overladen with investing advice minutia, requiring scarce personal time to perform necessary due diligence research. But SA articles provide Market-Maker pre-determined reward~risk comparisons. They are substantiated by historic prior forecast experience, quickly and in simple direct share price terms. These clarify selection choices for capital reinvestment.

Targeted sell orders at time of position placement, avoids the unwanted, sometimes otherwise impossible, additional personal time requirements of current-day internet monitoring of many diverse positions in a portfolio. Let the internet or your broker’s system automate the monitoring for you.

An example of the current comparison of prospects for wealth-building among biotech science developers can be seen here. The MMs have been urged to be knowledgeable in depth about each of these companies because they frequently must put their firm’s own capital temporarily at risk in order to balance stock supply and demand pressures exerted by big-money-fund portfolio manager clients.

The MMs dodge that risk by hedging their positions with deals constructed in separate derivatives markets for options, futures, swaps, and other exotic arrangements. Sellers of such unwanted price-change protection, just like the volume MMs, have done the research and due diligence to know what must be charged to let them gain a return on their involved capital. The portfolio-manager clients know that market “liquidity” has some cost which they will have to pay to get their volume orders “filled”. By accepting the cost they confirm that the potential price-change forecasts implied by the derivatives markets are reasonable.

The average investor, by knowing what the MM community is thinking and how it may be changing, is in an advanced competitive position, attested to by the thousands of examples in hundreds of stocks seen in repeated performances day after day, month after month, for years at a time. Net of expected losses.

Conclusion

Advances in communications and information technology have made markets work better – for those who know how to use the technology. Our experience with those advances and the organizations which use them are being shared in articles from time to time with Seeking Alpha readers in an effort to help resolve future financial needs that many investors are certain to encounter.

We are proud to be of help to individual investors who have the personal determination to improve their situations by indirectly seeking assistance from organizations who have the money muscle to move market prices for their own benefit. You can share in that activity.

