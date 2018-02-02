Long Ideas | Conglomerates 

General Electric: Ignore The Noise And Buy

by: Reason Investments
Summary

The response of GE’s new management and the sell-side analyst community have made matters worse for the stock near term.

An objective analysis reveals a stock that is worth $21 per share.

The biggest risk to GE’s value is potentially poor decisions to buy and sell businesses at the wrong times and for the wrong prices.

GE stock is a buy for investors with patience and the ability to ignore sell-side pundits and the media.

Summary Investment Thesis

To call the sentiment around General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock negative would be a gross understatement. A brief recap of the past several months explains the sour attitude toward the shares: