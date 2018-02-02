Tesla: Recalibration Time
Randy Carlson
Summary
The competitive landscape surrounding electric cars is changing with more cars and manufacturers entering the market or on the way.
Falling battery costs, key supply chain developments and an increasingly pro-BEV regulatory environment portend "at scale" industry transition from ICE cars to BEVs.
Tesla performs well at innovation, less well at execution. It's now time for Tesla to execute, gain market share, and justify the share price. Investors should pay attention.
A changing lithium battery supply situation and evolving electric vehicle marketplace mean it is time for investors to re-calibrate Tesla's (TSLA) prospects. Battery performance, cost, and availability are improving. Forward-thinking governments look to