Dividend growth investors place great faith in reliable growing dividend streams. Abbott (NYSE:ABT) stands out on that metric as I will document. Abbott also has another characteristic which I regard as more forward looking. Abbott has an unparalleled clutch of new products. By and large, they are products in areas of Abbott's core competencies. Accordingly, they dovetail into its current operations without upset or risk.

The thesis of this article is that Abbott's dual characteristics of dividend constancy and new product growth drivers make it a favorable investment target in this overheated market.

Abbott's dividend aristocracy places it among the very top

Abbott has been on a run in 2017. "No big deal," you say, "lots of stocks had healthy runs in 2017." Certainly that is true. However, when you look at Abbott's performance in terms of revenue, absolute sales price and total return basis over the decades, Abbott's true exceptionalism becomes more clear. The chart below shows incredible value and resilience over a nearly 50 year span.

ABT data by YCharts

Try matching that. It's no easy task. Abbott is a dividend aristocrat, but it is not just any dividend aristocrat. Its bloodlines go way back. Noting that dividends are key aspects of its investment identity, Abbott boasts of dividend growth and constancy that few can touch, as follows:

Abbott has declared 376 consecutive quarterly dividends since 1924 and has increased the dividend payout for 46 consecutive years. Abbott is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for 25 consecutive years.

History, no matter how prolonged, is comforting; however, shareholders dare not focus on the past for too long. The inscrutable future is what truly matters. On that score, Abbott seems equally solid. CEO White has key healthy growth drivers in two of his essential divisions, as discussed below.

Abbott's growth drivers - medical devices

The graphic below shows the relative percentage revenues of Abbott's four divisions as reported in its Q4, 2017 press release; it helps to give context to Abbott's growth story. Abbott's total sales for 2017 were $27.39 billion:

Medical devices, with sales exceeding $10 billion, is its largest (38%) division. Before its acquisition of St. Judes, Abbott's fiscal 2016 medical devices' sales were roughly half this amount. For 2016, Abbott reported 4.5% operational growth for the medical devices division. For 2017, with St. Judes becoming fully integrated, medical devices' sales are double with comparable operational growth of 5.7% for 2017 and 9.6% for Q4, 2017.

For 2018, Abbott is guiding for adjusted per share sales of $2.80-$2.90, compared to its 2017 per share revenue of $2.50. New products will serve to underpin this growth. The division leading in the new product arena is medical devices. During Abbott's Q4, 2017 CC, CEO White was positively effusive when discussing its wide array of new products:

[1] In rhythm management, we closed the MRI safe product gap across our portfolio in the U.S. including FDA approvals of our pacemaker, ICD, and CRTD devices. These approvals enhance our competitiveness tremendously in this area. [2] In electrophysiology, we launched EnSite Precision, our best-in-class cardiac mapping system. We also launched our next generation Confirm insertable cardiac heart monitor in Europe and the U.S. With its slimmer product profile, easy insertion procedure, and smartphone connectivity, initial customer feedback on Confirm has been very positive. [3] In heart failure, we launched HeartMate 3 in the U.S. This lifesaving system helps pump blood through the body for advanced heart failure patients as they await further treatment, including heart transplant. We also have an ongoing development program to expand our indications here to include destination therapy for patients where transplant isn't an option. [4] In vascular, we launched Xience Sierra, the newest generation of our leading Xience stent system in Europe. Initial market feedback has been positive and we anticipate bringing Sierra to the U.S. in the next few months. [5] In structural heart, in addition to double digit growth, we continue to advance our pipeline in several areas, including minimally invasive new approaches for mitral and aortic valve replacement as well as tricuspid valve repair.

Now that St. Judes' devices are included within Abbott's stable, Abbott has new devices generating sales to serve a broad spectrum of cardiovascular conditions. This gives its sales force premier entrée into the largest systems of payers and users assuring that Abbott's heart devices are part of the conversation whenever there is need.

Abbott is not just a shop for cardiovascular medical devices. It also has devices to address chronic pain which White discusses briefly, as follows:

St. Jude also brought us into neuromodulation where several recently launched products led to 30% growth in the fourth quarter.... This leading portfolio of products offers ... relief for patients living with chronic pain and helps those suffering from movement disorders. The positive effects of these products are nothing short of amazing.

Last, but certainly not least, there is diabetes care. This is of double importance for Abbott insofar as it provides supercharged growth and assists its CEO in connection with personal monitoring of his diabetes.

In connection with the growth aspect, CEO White described the following in Abbott's Q4, 2017 CC:

In diabetes care, sales grew 28% in the fourth quarter led by Freestyle Libre, our highly differentiated glucose monitoring system. Over the course of last year, we also achieved a number of important regulatory and reimbursement milestones for Libre. Notably in North America, we received regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Canada. On the reimbursement front, we obtained national coverage in the U.K., France and Japan, and earlier this month we announced that Freestyle Libre obtained Medicare coverage in the U.S.

Abbott's growth drivers - diagnostics

Abbott's diagnostics division sports two notable pathways for growth. The first and most exciting has to do with Abbott's Alinity family of diagnostic devices. This program is the one that I expect will be most positively transformative for Abbott over the next decade.

It constitutes a systematic rework of Abbott's core diagnostic systems across every area in which it operates. Abbott expects the launch to take place over a series of years. Abbott began gathering CE Mark approvals for components of the series in the EU in 2016; it has begun gathering FDA approvals in 2017.

The Alinity family of products will result in growing revenues for Abbott over the years as laboratories around the world upgrade their equipment. In the Q4, 2017 CC, CEO White pointed out how Abbott has generated 5-7% growth from aging systems. Now that Abbott will be entering the market with its new state of the art Alinity diagnostic equipment, expectations for ramped up growth are obvious.

The scope of the Alinity opportunity is monumental. White describes the Alinity system and its rollout as follows:

... it's six different systems, two in particular that are in the core laboratory, one that will address transfusion, one that will address point of care testing, one that will address hematology, and one that will address molecular diagnostics, so there's multiple dimensions to this. You've got approvals around the world. They're all approved in Europe at this point. A couple are approved in the U.S. We expect more approvals the following year. ... Then you've got to deal with the life cycle of contracts that are out there in the world. Now, today we've got, I want to say, 25, 26, 27,000 instruments out there in these main categories, main core lab categories, and my goal is to replace that entire base and of course take a fair amount of share over the next five to 10 years. So there's a ramp there, there's a scale there. It's a significant scale, and our attention now is all about scale-up and all about pace and magnitude. This is not going to be some incremental, slow-rolling thing. It starts that way initially - it starts as a slow roll, and then it's going to pick up tremendous momentum because it's our intent to replace that entire base and frankly take a lot of share with it. So I think we're in a really great position with Alinity. Our challenge now is just mass scaling as we attack that market.

Such an optimistic view from a less accomplished executive than CEO White would be excusably taken with a large grain of salt. However, in this case the strategy is simple and appropriate; it requires a roll-up and replacement of existing equipment primarily in institutional settings. There is no reason to expect that a company with Abbott's proven record of accomplishment cannot pull it off.

The second area of growth in diagnostics seems more challenging, although I believe Abbott also will pull it off. This is the piece that Alere brought to the table. Abbott is still in the process of integrating Alere into its business. The goal for CEO White is to take over a leadership in rapid diagnostics, one of the last areas of diagnostics where Abbott is not already there.

Bringing Alere to heel has required Abbott to replace its entire management. White characterizes the process as proceeding at warp speed. He is very pleased with how quickly and effectively the new integration is taking place. Still, he sees it taking several years before point of care diagnostics at Abbott matches its general growth in the economy.

Ever the optimist, after explaining how it will take time for the Alere piece to reach its full potential, White states:

The good news is we've got so many other opportunities at the same time that I think it's nicely staged. You don't want everything to show up at the same time, so I think it's nicely staged to help sustain the growth in diagnostics while they're dealing with the scale-up of Alinity.

Finding an entry point for Abbott is seldom easy

Abbott's 2017 run from ~$38 to ~$58 reflects an increase exceeding 50%. Already in 2018 (today as I write 2/1/18) it has tacked on another $4.00 a share.

Surely Abbott is entitled to a breather. The market will give back some portion of its gains at some point. Of that there can be no doubt. The problem is we do not know when, nor how much.

The reason investors should include Abbott among their top tier of stock investments is because of its long time track record of growing dividends and because of its strong growth drivers as discussed above.

Dare one buy this name now that it is trading ~$62.00? Let's take a look at its F.A.S.T.Graphs chart below:

With the share price on a seven year frame starting to wander well above its blue line reflecting its normal P/E ratio of 20.9, there can be no doubt that Abbott is expensive. However, its track record of performance along with its growth drivers are sufficiently attractive to merit steady acquisitions of the name over time until one reaches a full position.

In my most recent article on Abbott from October, "Abbott's Inviting New Allure", I fretted of the pain in buying in at $55.60. Today it closed at $62.18.

Conclusion

My first detailed analysis of Abbott in "Abbott Laboratories: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?" saw me fretting about its inelegant acquisition of Alere. I have learned since that Abbott keeps on chugging in the face of such issues. As savvy readers pointed out at the time, (Abbott was trading <$40), it was nothing more than a buying opportunity.

The person who understood this best was Abbott's longstanding CEO and Chairman White. He bellied right up to the bar. He ordered a full bottle of Abbott, >$40 million. In subsequent quarters, his strategy of having Abbott buy St. Judes has proven to be brilliantly effective.

Over the next several years Abbott should grow at a healthy clip. Its dividend should grow too at an increasing pace as it begins to pay off the debt acquired in connection with its acquisitions.

All investments carry risk. Abbott has a worldwide footprint so risk could pop up for it in dozens of areas. It has taken quite some time to shake off upsets in its nutrition division in China and generally the debacle in Venezuela has been costly for the company.

At the current time Abbott looks to have a period of positive growth catalysts that predominate over risks on the visible horizon. It is fully valued, overbought if you will. Nonetheless, incrementally acquiring shares in this company over time makes good sense for those who want to build a position in a solid long term growth investment, collecting dividends along the way.