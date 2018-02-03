Why Dilution May Mute Paylocity Investors' SaaS-Industry Linked Growth

|
About: Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)
by: Kelly Stewart
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Kelly Stewart
Contrarian, small-cap, short bias
TipRanks
Summary

Share dilution reduces current shareholders' proportional ownership.

As SaaS investors know, SaaS is on pace to attain more than ~15% compound annual growth by 2020.

Unfortunately, if Paylocity continues its rate of dilution, returns may be muted for its shareholders.

Over the last five years, Paylocity has increased its shares outstanding by 69%. During the same period, it increased its stock-based compensation by over 15K%.

For this, it trades at 5.6x industry average on a P/E basis.

As per its 10-Q, Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is a cloud-based SaaS payroll and human capital management software provider for medium-sized companies. 95% of its revenue comes from recurring fees - usually including a