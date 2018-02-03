Why Dilution May Mute Paylocity Investors' SaaS-Industry Linked Growth

Summary

Share dilution reduces current shareholders' proportional ownership.

As SaaS investors know, SaaS is on pace to attain more than ~15% compound annual growth by 2020.

Unfortunately, if Paylocity continues its rate of dilution, returns may be muted for its shareholders.

Over the last five years, Paylocity has increased its shares outstanding by 69%. During the same period, it increased its stock-based compensation by over 15K%.

For this, it trades at 5.6x industry average on a P/E basis.