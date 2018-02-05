Source: Livetradingnews.com

GE's Businesses Significantly Undervalued

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is now ground zero for one of the most spectacular destructions of wealth in corporate history. Due in large part to incompetent management, and a clear lack of vision, the world’s largest conglomerate has lost an astounding $445 billion in market value since 2000. Understandably, sentiment surrounding the company is terrible, comparable only to the period at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. The stock is now firmly in the mid-teens, and threatening to go lower, a phenomenon unimaginable to most market participants a year ago.

Despite GE’s numerous shortcomings over the last decades, and the abysmal sentiment illustrated by the company’s cascading stock price, GE remains quite valuable. GE’s various businesses are worth significantly more than what the company’s share price reflects. GE’s current valuation is highly distorted, clouded by fear, and extreme pessimism. In fact, market participants appear to be undervaluing GE by over $50 billion right now, and once the company engineers a successful break up, a great deal of value should get unlocked and released to the shareholders.

GE Market Cap

data by

YCharts

Atrocious Sentiment

Sentiment is exceedingly negative surrounding GE. Most market participants seem to be concerned about what the next skeleton coming out of GE’s closet is going to look like. Well, we already know about the decreased profitability, we know about the $4.1 billion dividend cut, about the insurance unit’s $6.2 billion charge, the $15 billion recapitalization requirement, weak 2018 guidance, etc. We even know about GE’s $31 billion impending pension situation.

These negative fundamental developments are already priced into GE’s stock price. We also know that the company is working on a comprehensive breakup plan. It is true that sentiment is extremely poor right now, but isn’t this usually the time investors can find the most value? Also, a distinct possibility is that there aren’t anymore significant skeletons in GE’s closet, this could be it.

So, it appears that while many market participants are preoccupied worrying about what the next shoe to drop may be, GE is becoming tremendously cheap in relation to its true value. What is GE’s true value? Since we have GE’s recently released financials for full year 2017, we can perform a comprehensive analysis of each business unit to determine what General Electric’s real value is.

GE Power: revenue $36 billion, revenue growth -2%, profit $2.78 billion, profit margin 7.7%, approximate worth $45 billion. Valuation based on 16 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $36 billion, revenue growth -2%, profit $2.78 billion, profit margin 7.7%, approximate worth $45 billion. Valuation based on 16 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Renewable Energy: revenue $10.3 billion, revenue growth 14%, profit $727 million, profit margin 7.1%, approximate worth $16 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $10.3 billion, revenue growth 14%, profit $727 million, profit margin 7.1%, approximate worth $16 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Oil and Gas : revenue $17.22 billion, revenue growth 34%, profit $900 million, profit margin 5.2%, approximate worth $20 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E, multiple consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

: revenue $17.22 billion, revenue growth 34%, profit $900 million, profit margin 5.2%, approximate worth $20 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E, multiple consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Aviation: revenue $27.38, revenue growth 4%, profit $6.64 billion, profit margin 24.3%, approximate worth $130 billion. Valuation based on 19.5 trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average.

revenue $27.38, revenue growth 4%, profit $6.64 billion, profit margin 24.3%, approximate worth $130 billion. Valuation based on 19.5 trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average. GE Healthcare: revenue $19.12 billion, revenue growth 5%, profit $3.45 billion, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $75 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $19.12 billion, revenue growth 5%, profit $3.45 billion, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $75 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Transportation: revenue $4.18 billion, revenue growth -11%, profit $824 million, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $7.5 billion. Valuation based on 9 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average.

revenue $4.18 billion, revenue growth -11%, profit $824 million, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $7.5 billion. Valuation based on 9 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average. GE Lighting: revenue $2 billion, revenue growth -60%, profit $93 million, profit margin 4.1%, approximate worth $1.5 billion. Valuation based on 16 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $2 billion, revenue growth -60%, profit $93 million, profit margin 4.1%, approximate worth $1.5 billion. Valuation based on 16 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Capital: loss of $7.6 billion, approximate worth 0. The remaining part of GE Capital is an enormously troubled unit that has apparently been mismanaged worse of all. The component is responsible for numerous losses at GE, including a $6.2 billion charge last quarter, the $15 billion insurance related unfunded liability, etc. The Capital unit is one of the prime sources for trouble at GE. It is possible that this business could get spun off to an insurance company for an uncertain amount, but the valuation remains unclear. Due to the mounting losses produced by this unit, I am prepared to simply declare it worthless right now.

A few quick points about the current state of GE’s businesses. One, their value is already significantly discounted in relation to industry norms. GE trades at just 14.88 trailing P/E ratio, while the industry average is above 18, roughly double that of GE’s. In addition, GE’s businesses can be, and are likely to be managed much more efficiently in the future. Therefore, the profit margins are going to increase going forward, which should be very beneficial to GE’s bottom line. Current profit margins in some of GE’s businesses are lagging industry norms, and should recover as management improves efficiency.

Valuation Summary: GE’s Value by Segment

Aviation: $130 billion

Healthcare: $75 billion

Power: $45 billion

Oil and Gas: $20 billion

Renewable Energy: $16 billion

Transportation: $7.5 billion

Lighting: $1.5 billion

GE Businesses Total Value: $295 billion

Brand Value

One element that often gets overlooked amidst all the chaos surrounding GE is the fact that the company has one of the oldest, best known, and most powerful brands in the world. Granted, an intangible asset such as brand value is not easy to assess, but Forbes recently valued GE as having the 11th most valuable brand in the world, putting a staggering $38 billion valuation on it. Certainly, GE’s brand lost some of its worth throughout the disastrous year of 2017; however, it is surely worth something.

A powerful brand provides GE with an influential competitive advantage in areas of marketing, sales, negotiation, and many other aspects associated with its business operations. With the overwhelming amount of negative sentiment hanging over GE right now, the company’s brand value does not appear to be reflected in its share price at all. I don’t believe GE deserves a brand worth of nearly $40 billion as Forbes suggested earlier in 2017. Nevertheless, a brand valuation along the lines of $10 billion makes sense, and seems fairly conservative given the circumstance.

GE's Real Business/Breakup Value Vs. Market Valuation

So, if we add the $10 billion brand value premium to the $295 billion total business value of GE, we arrive at a total business value of $305 billion for the company. This can also be viewed as the potential breakup value for the company. Now, let’s add GE’s current enterprise value to the unfunded liabilities the company has accumulated, and see how it measures up to the total value of GE. This should give us a relatively clear image whether GE is undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued right now.

GE Enterprise Value

data by

YCharts

GE Enterprise Value: $206 billion

GE Unfunded Pension Liability: $31 billion

GE Unfunded Insurance Liability: $15 billion

GE Current Market Enterprise Value and Liabilities: $252 billion

GE Total Business Value: $305 billion

There is a rather large and distinct disconnect of $53 billion between GE’s current enterprise valuation of $206 billion plus the company’s known $46 billion in unfunded liabilities, and the $305 billion real value of its businesses. It appears that the enormously negative sentiment has caused market participants to drastically undervalue GE’s business units as well as their future profit potential. Therefore, even if the stock falls further from here, any additional declines are likely unjustified, and are indicative of a panic like atmosphere developing around GE, decoupled from the true fundamental image surrounding the company.

Technical View

GE is quite oversold once again, and is trading at levels last seen briefly all the way back in 2011. The CCI and RSI are both suggesting severely oversold levels are near. But this doesn’t mean that GE can’t get more oversold. In fact, if the current broader market selloff continues, GE is likely to meltdown more. However, the bottom could be near, and next week could present a compelling buying opportunity for GE shares, especially if the broader market sell-off begins to exhaust itself. Also, GE’s stock is undervalued as is, therefore, any further weakness provides additional incentive to buy GE at a discount.

GE 1-Year Chart

Source: Stockcharts.com

GE 5-Year Chart



Bottom line: GE’s Breakup Should Bring Significant Value to Shareholders

Despite its crashing share price, GE is not in a desperate position. There is a great deal of negativity and even signs of panic surrounding the company right now. Nevertheless, GE is a profitable company that has endured the Great Depression and countless other crises throughout its 126-year existence. Moreover, GE owns some of the best businesses in their respective industries. Therefore, there is no necessity for GE to immediately sell off units at discount prices.



Undoubtedly, GE will become a more efficient company once it is slimmed down to its core businesses, or even if the core units are eventually run independently of each other. At the same time, the company can be patient with the breakup process and locate suitable companies that will pay a fair price for the businesses that can be managed better outside of GE. The result of this strategy should unlock significant value for shareholders. Moreover, in time, GE’s core businesses are likely to become more efficient and more profitable in the process. But for now, an increase of $53 billion to GE’s current market cap suggests an upside of roughly 35%, which will put GE’s stock price at over $21 per share. Thus, $21-$21.50 appears to be the current fair value for GE shares, suggesting that the existing stock price of $15.64 is significantly undervalued.

Why GE Could Still Go Lower

This analysis was conducted to determine the real current value of GE’s businesses and how that value relates to the current market valuation of GE. This analysis does not consider management’s ability to take the necessary steps required to unleash the value in these businesses. It is plausible that it can be done, in fact it should be done. However, given the poor track record of GE’s management there is always the chance that they will mess this up. Also, there is the chance that the stock could slide lower from current oversold levels, especially if investors lose additional confidence in current management. In addition, external factors such as possible removal from the DOW and other developments could place further pressure on shares in the short term.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.