The Urgently Needed Synthetic CD

You can't always get what you want… But if you try sometime you find you get what you need. The Rolling Stones

In my earlier article, “The Public Market’s Sweet Spot” I laid out the summary characteristics of “essential” instruments, designed to attract a maximum of volume to a single market, in much the same way that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), offered by State Street Corp. (STT) does for the trading of common shares, or E-Mini S&P 500 futures, listed by CME Group (CME), does for stock index futures. In the articles that follow this earlier summary, I am suggesting characteristics of instruments that improve on existing specific market-dominating instruments.

The first market – considered earlier here – common stock, has been addressed by market creators, not once but twice – both times, successfully. But the existence of two thriving competitors for a single trophy, under circumstances where splitting the volume of trade reduces the sum of its parts to less than the total a single combined market would generate, suggests that neither instrument captures the interests of market traders as well as it might. Perhaps identification and combination of the more efficient parts of each instrument would result in a more perfect union. That is the article’s suggestion.

This article moves on to the market for short-term private debt, a market that is presently in crisis mode. This first in a two-part series motivates the essential short-term private debt instrument. It will be followed by a companion article that characterizes a candidate for an essential short-term debt instrument.

For decades, the workhorse of the market for short-term debt has been the London-based Eurodollar market – a market for short-term wholesale bank deposits. But the LIBOR market, a market that has long suffered from self-inflicted wounds, has now spun completely out of control. The Eurodollar market was born out of a crisis. The 70s and 80s' inflation run-up, followed by rising market interest rates, produced a flight of corporate funds from New York to London to escape the Fed’s Regulation Q ceiling on wholesale deposit rates.

From the outset, the Eurodollar market was designed to assure non-banks paid more for short-term money than do banks. The vehicle banks used to establish market control was the time deposit. The megabanks – chastened by their experience with the earlier negotiable certificate of deposit, the short-term instrument of choice in the United States before the 1980s – introduced dollar deposits in London in time deposit form.

This returned to the megabanks the market control they had handed to the high-rolling investment banks when a Citigroup (C) predecessor had introduced negotiable CDs to wholesale deposit issuance. With a market dominated by time deposit issuance, megabanks closed the entire sell side of the market to nonbanks, since time deposits cannot be sold once bought.

The Eurodollar market originally took off in the early 1980s with the establishment of the Eurodollar futures markets, rapidly followed by the futures-inspired decision by the Bank of England to create the British Bankers Association, designed to forestall the use by the CME Group (CME), then the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, of a Euro-deposit broker-provided market rate, insisting instead on a bank-provided above-market rate.

But what a tangled web of deceit the banks wove for themselves! LIBOR, the putative London InterBank Offered Rate, never was what it claimed to be. Each bank has its own cost of short-term money, of course. The LIBOR rate, in principle, is the lowest such rate, provided by the safest bank.

Knowledge of the actual rates on trades in this market provides two pieces of information that the banks collectively don’t want you to have. First, the lowest rate itself; second, the identity of the bank that provides it and the difference between the lowest risk deposit rate and the rates of the other banks.

The death of LIBOR.

LIBOR has died a lingering death, which I have described in greater detail here, here, and here. Given the dubious motives and questionable provenance of LIBOR, it is perhaps more surprising that it rose to such prominence than that it died. But what is fascinating is the zombie-like behavior of LIBOR following proclamation of its death.

First, there is the bizarre announcement by the Bank of England that although there are insufficient transactions to form an educated answer to the LIBOR question:

At what rate could you borrow funds, were you to do so by asking for and then accepting interbank offers in a reasonable market size just prior to 11 am London time?”

At the behest of the Bank of England, the 18 designated banks on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) LIBOR panel will continue to be required by the Bank of England to submit an answer daily for more than two more years.

Second, is the ubiquity of the use of LIBOR, the world’s most important number. Considering the stormy history of LIBOR and its ultimate demise, it is somewhat surprising to me that use of LIBOR continues to grow unabated. The graph below displays the most recent volume figures for Eurodollar futures, for example.

The third is the weak response of the global banking and regulatory community in identifying a replacement for LIBOR. Like the weather, everyone is talking about it, but nobody is doing anything about it. There is the July 27th speech of Andrew Bailey, head of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, rapidly followed by addresses from Christopher Giancarlo, Chairman of the CFTC, and Jerome Powell, soon to be Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, seconding the proposal for a LIBOR phase-out.

The inadequate existing proposed LIBOR replacement.

The Fed convened a committee, named the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARCC). This committee proposed a predictably inadequate alternative: a broad-based transaction, a price- and volume-weighted average of generic Treasury-collateralized overnight repurchase agreement rates, carefully described here. I explain why this rate is inadequate in detail here.

But to make a long story short, the replacement fixes all the problems that LIBOR created, on one hand but introduces a new set of problems – problems that LIBOR was introduced to solve. The two primary points of failure are:

It is not possible to construct a forward-looking term rate from old overnight rates.

The proposed replacement is based on the interest cost of US Treasury borrowing, which has too much basis risk to short-term private debt to serve as either an index for pricing of private retail debt such as student loans and mortgages or to value derivative instruments such as Eurodollar futures or OTC swaps currently based on LIBOR.

Constructing a real cost of short-term private money.

But there are ways to construct short-term debt in EFT form that would meet the needs of all these market users admirably. The biggest barrier to creating bank credit-related negotiable short-term debt is that it must be done without the help or assent of the megabanks that would be the logical source of this private short-term instrument. The megabanks will never cede the market control that negotiable instrument provides. Thus, the path to a bank credit-based instrument begins with the debt banks cannot survive without creating overnight commercial paper and overnight repo.

What the megabanks will not provide themselves can be created from their other sources of funds. And, at a profit. The megabanks must borrow money. That’s what banks do best. Currently, banks raise money from two primary sources, in roughly equal amounts. They fund themselves by issuing overnight commercial paper, and by entering repurchase agreements (REPO). Can three-month money be manufactured from overnight money? In the following article, that question will be answered in the affirmative.