Granite Point Looks Rock Solid
About: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), Includes: BXMT
by: Basileus
Summary
GPMT is trading at an attractive valuation relative to peers.
2018 is likely to offer several positive catalysts to watch for.
The company's profile among investors should rise as positive numbers keep coming out.
This is a great option for income in a rising rate environment.
source: company website
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) is off to a weak start in 2018. Shares are down over 3% YTD while the major stock averages have been routinely putting up new