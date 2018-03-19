Market Trends That Are Influencing The Decreasing Number Of Public Companies

We find that the shrinking number of public companies has not materially changed the concentration and diversification of the investable U.S. market.

A closer look at these market and regulatory trends reveals that microcap companies account for most of the decline.

The number of publicly listed U.S. companies has fallen by about 50 percent in the last 20 years. But focusing solely on this decreasing number masks some important trends.

In 1996, the number of publicly listed U.S. companies exceeded 7,000. By the end of 2016, that number had dropped below 3,800.1 There is conjecture that burdensome regulations impede companies from going public and obtaining funding.2 However, the declining number alone doesn't tell the whole story.

In this article, we show that the decline appears to be largely limited to micro-cap companies and that the focus on the number of companies-rather than market capitalization-does not fully measure the equity market's health. Our research suggests that despite the decrease, the concentration and diversification in the investable U.S. equity market has not materially changed. However, while our research reviews potential causes of the decrease, it does not intend to draw conclusions regarding the economic effects of the decrease.

To what extent is the number really shrinking?

Although it is true that the number of public companies has been falling since 1996, the headline number, if accepted at face value, is misleading. Figure 1 shows that the severity of the trend depends on the time horizon of the analysis. When viewed relative to 1996, it appears that the number of publicly listed companies has fallen by more than half.3 However, the number of public companies in 1996 could very well be viewed as a high point, rather than a normal amount, because of the economic boom in the 1990s leading up to the tech bubble. When viewed relative to 1972, the decline shrinks to one-third. Moreover, the spike in the number of publicly listed companies in 1972 occurred because NASDAQ went public and the 3,000-plus companies that previously traded over the counter became publicly listed.

Figure 1. The existence of a trend depends on the time horizon

Notes: Publicly listed companies include those traded on NYSE, AMEX, and NASDAQ. Pink sheet stocks are traded over the counter and, thus, are not included in the chart.

Source: Vanguard calculations based on data from CRSP.

The blame for the decline is often focused on the drop in the number of initial public offerings (IPOs).4 But this largely ignores analysis of additional characteristics of those companies, such as their size. Figure 2 shows the number of IPOs according to company size. Smaller firms, defined as those with gross IPO proceeds under $100 million-which essentially makes them micro-cap companies-fell precipitously following the tech bubble.5 The disappearance of small- and micro-firm IPOs was the main reason the total number of stocks declined between 1996 and 2016, consistent with what Ritter (2011) has noted. Meanwhile, larger firms continue to keep a healthy pace of IPOs. Since 2003, there have been more large-firm IPOs than smaller ones in all but one year.

Figure 2. Larger IPOs have remained relatively stable

Note: Setting the threshold at $50 million yields a similar trend.

Source: Vanguard calculations based on data from Bloomberg.

It appears that companies are choosing to be acquired by larger public companies rather than go public themselves. Figure 3 shows the change in the number of publicly listed companies by accounting for those companies that were acquired in lieu of going public. An IPO is considered a net addition to public equity (positive bars), while a delisting from a public exchange is considered a net subtraction (negative bar).

Measuring just these two actions shows that the net difference in the number of publicly listed companies is generally negative, confirming a trend of a decline. However, if we include the number of private companies that were acquired by public ones-what we call "phantom" companies-the number of net additions becomes positive. In other words, focusing only on the number of public companies eliminates a group of private companies-about 500 each year-that essentially join the public market as part of a bigger company through merger and/or acquisition.

Figure 3. Private companies often "go public" as part of a larger company

Notes: "Phantom" means private companies that are bought by public companies. Reasons for delisting include voluntary (companies choose to delist), cause (companies are forced to delist), and merger (companies are delisted because of acquisition).

Sources: Vanguard calculations based on data from Thomson Reuters and CRSP. Data on public companies buying private companies are from Thomson Reuters' M&A database.

Even after going public via an IPO, most companies remain small relative to other publicly listed companies. Figure 4a, shows that only a very small percentage of companies grow to become small-, mid-,or large-cap. The overwhelming majority of companies either remain micro-cap or delist, and it appears that of those two outcomes, a growing portion was delisted.

However, a firm's being delisted does not necessarily mean it is no longer represented in the public market. Figure 4b, indicates that mergers are the cause of a growing proportion of delisted firms. Even though these companies cease to exist from a "count" perspective, they continue to exist from a "company value" perspective because their business enterprise exists as part of another public company.

Figure 4. The smallest companies stay that way, while those that delist usually merge

Stocks' size group three years after their IPO

Stocks' reasons for delisting



Notes: Large, mid, low, and micro are defined by CRSP. The first and second deciles are defined as large-cap; the third, fourth, and fifth are defined as mid-cap; the sixth, seventh, and eighth are defined as low-cap (i.e., small-cap); and the ninth and tenth are defined as micro-cap. Only securities that had portfolio assignments at year-end were used. Voluntary means companies choose to delist, merger means companies are delisted because of acquisition, and cause means companies are forced to delist.

Source: Vanguard calculations based on data from CRSP.

Weighing the effect of regulatory and structural changes

Reasons for the decrease in IPOs and the number of publicly listed companies tend to focus on the compliance and regulation costs of being public. This appears to have some validity. Evidence suggests that even though changes to market structure and the regulatory landscape have led to a diminishing benefit of going public, this has coincided with an increasing benefit of staying private.6

Consequently, Figure 5 shows the multiple of public to-private equity value has been on a downward trend. However, the overall value of public equity markets has continued to grow-just not at the same pace as that of private equity markets. Put another way, public market equity isn't suffering in absolute terms; rather, it's lagging in relative terms.7

Figure 5. Size of private equity has been growing relative to public equity

Source: Vanguard calculations based on Federal Reserve Board Flow of Funds.

Implications for investors

Despite the drop in the number of publicly listed companies, there appear to be few, if any, implications for investors. The investable U.S. equity market-the large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks that reflect investors' investable opportunity set-has remained a relatively constant proportion of the total U.S. equity market, and it has also maintained a consistent level of concentration among its constituents. These proportion and concentration effects are measured in terms of a company's value, and they are sometimes overlooked by a focus on the shrinking number of public companies.

Figure 6a, shows that the total number of micro-caps has been falling. However, Figure 6b, shows that micro-caps' proportion of overall market capitalization has stayed relatively stable, at around 1.5%. It is important to note that these smallest firms are not considered investable for most mutual funds and are not included in many indexes because of their illiquidity and the regulatory constraints on the amount of ownership that may be acquired. In other words, the shrinking number of publicly listed companies consists almost entirely of those securities that would not have been invested in by active and passive funds anyway. It does not appear that the investable market has become more concentrated as a result of a smaller number of public companies, either. We adopted two concepts from social and industrial economics: the Gini coefficient8 and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI).9

Applied to our analysis of equity market concentration, the Gini coefficient and HHI would become larger if the market were more concentrated. Figure 7 plots the year-on-year changes of the Gini coefficient and the HHI, as well as the change in the number of public companies. Despite the fact that the number of public companies has been declining, neither the Gini coefficient nor the HHI shows a trend of higher level of market inequality or concentration.

Figure 6. For micro-caps, number is not the same as proportion

Number of public companies grouped by size

Market-cap proportion of companies grouped by size



Notes: Large, mid, low, and micro are defined by CRSP. The first and second deciles are defined as large-cap; the third, fourth, and fifth are defined as mid-cap; the sixth, seventh, and eighth are defined as low-cap (i.e., small-cap); and the ninth and tenth are defined as micro-cap. Only securities that had portfolio assignments at year-end were used.

Source: Vanguard calculations based on data from CRSP.

Figure 7. Degree of concentration of public equities in the investable market has no noticeable trend

Notes: FactSet started reporting the weight of companies in the Russell 3000 Index in 1984. The chart shows the levels of Gini coefficient, HHI, and the number of publicly listed companies, all of which were indexed to a value of 100 in 1984.

Source: Vanguard calculations based on data from FactSet.

Conclusion

In this research note, we explored some causes of-and implications for-investors related to the shrinking number of public companies. Our analysis suggests that the falloff in publicly listed companies has been a microcap phenomenon and that the focus on the shrinking number of public companies ignores the overall market capitalization of the public equity market. We believe the headline number is shrinking in part because of the increasing benefits-from a company's perspective-of remaining private. Despite the trend, however, we do not believe that the public market has become less investable or more concentrated.

