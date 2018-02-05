3M (NYSE:MMM), one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of industrial products spanning medical to automobile products, is a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. 3M has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies, increase the dividend each year, and buy back shares. The stock comprises 0.55% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, 3M has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years, with 2015 flat in a poor market.

MMM data by YCharts

Fundamentals of 3M will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

3M passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

3M does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for seven of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 57 years (a dividend King) of increasing dividends and a 2.0% yield. 3M is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The payout ratio of dividends is moderate at 45%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies, increasing the dividend, and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. MMM easily passes this guideline. MMM is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $150 Billion. 3M 2018 projected cash flow at $7 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward CAGR of 12.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for 3M can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of its industrial products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MMM passes this guideline since the total return is 178.98%, more than the Dow's total return of 58.77%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $28,400 today. This makes 3M a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. MMM's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $260.0, passing the guideline. MMM's price is presently 5.6% below the target. MMM is under the target price at present and has a relatively high PE ratio of 24, making MMM a fair buy at this entry point, quality does not come cheap. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and a slightly above average yield makes MMM a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MMM interesting is the potential long-term growth of the economy and population, giving you increasing earnings for the moderate growth investor.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. 3M beats against the Dow baseline in my 49.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 178.98% makes 3M a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. MMM has a slightly above average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 57 years, a dividend King, making MMM also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The Dividend will be increased in February 2018 to $1.36/Qtr. from $1.18/Qtr. or a 16% increase. This will be the 58th dividend increase in a row.

DOW's 49.0-month total return baseline is 58.77%

Company name 49-month total return Difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage 3M 178.98% 120.21% 2.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 25, 2018, 3M reported earnings that beat expected by $.07 at $2.10, compared to last year at $1.88. Total revenue was higher at $7.99 Billion more than a year ago by 9% year over year and beat expected revenue by $110 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2018 and is expected to be $2.38 compared to last year at $2.16 a good increase.

The graphic below shows the impact of the new tax law.

Source: MMM earnings call slides

Business Overview

3M is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of industrial products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters,

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security, and productivity of people, facilities, and systems. The Health Care segment serves markets that include medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, health information systems, and food manufacturing and testing. The Consumer segment serves markets that include consumer retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets."

Overall 3M is a great business with 12% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for MMM's products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides MMM the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt companies and foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the growth of the healthcare sector of 3M.

Source: MMM earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and I believe that it will go slow in 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer.

From January 25, 2018, earnings call Inge Thulin (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and president) said

3M had a strong finish to 2017 delivering robust organic growth across all business groups and all geographic areas. We posted record sales and expanded our profitability while continuing to invest in the business. Looking at the numbers, we increased to $2.10 per share, up 12% year-on-year. Note, that this excludes the impact of tax reform recently enacted in the United States which Nick will discuss in detail. Our team delivered total sales of $8 billion, an all-time high for the fourth quarter. Organic growth company-wide was a strong 6% as our fundamental strength are enabling us to capitalize on an improving global economy. This includes a very good performance from Electronics & Energy and Safety & Graphics, both of which grew 11% organically. Organic growth in our consumer business accelerated to 5%, its third consecutive quarter of positive growth. Industrial grew 4% organically, and healthcare grew 3%. Organic growth was also broad-based across geographic areas led by Asia-Pacific at 12% and Europe, Middle East, Africa at 7%. The United States and Latin America, Canada each grew 3% organically. Turning to margins; our team executed well and expended margins to a healthy 23% with four of our five business groups above 22%. We also continue to invest in the business including research and development in CapEx while returning significant cash to our shareholders. In the quarter we returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the 3M business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. MMM has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the 2018 company guidance for 2018

Source: MMM earnings call slides

Takeaways

3M is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its slightly above average dividend yield and a great choice for the total return investor. 3M is 0.55% of The Good Business Portfolio, and I wish the position were larger. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return, in a growing industrial business, MMM may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On January 31, trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

Wrote some L Brands (LB) May 18, strike 52.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls are in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. I intend to sell L Brands sometime this year but am having too much fun selling covered calls.

On January 18, trimmed Boeing from 12.7% of the portfolio to 12.5%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow.

Wrote some L Brands February 16, strike 50.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position size of General Electric (GE) to 3.0% from 2.7% of the portfolio. GE has now become a value and income play. GE is a problem child at this point and will be held in the portfolio. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company.

On January 5, trimmed Boeing from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.4%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio.

On December 12, trimmed Boeing from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.3%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. Boeing is getting a bit pricey at this point.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.4% of portfolio, and Boeing is 12.8% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 12% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by $0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the fourth quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market liked the moderate growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, MMM, MMM, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR), and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

