How To Write Rebuttal Articles

I would like to take a minute to address a common question I receive. Very often, if someone reads an article they disagree with, they will ask me how to construct an article in response to it. So, since enough of you asked the question, here is my answer.

The most effective approach to this is: "This analyst says X is a great buy. You can read his report at this link, but I don't agree and want to present the opposing case." Then present your analysis of the situation. This approach acknowledges that you were inspired to write because of another opinion, provides the reader access to that report, but leaves you and your analysis as the key component of your article. (Obviously, you should write in your own style; this is intended as an example, not a template.) Also, in the text, avoid loaded and potentially insulting phrases. There's very little to be gained from unfounded accusations.

"But I need to tell the world how wrong Pundit X is George!"

We all know how hard it is to go to sleep knowing someone on the Internet is wrong. But if you make the article entirely about Pundit X, you are downplaying your own analysis, and why you're (at least in your mind) right. You are the author, your analysis should be the core of your article. Don't cede that valuable real estate.

Furthermore, this is an incredibly supercilious approach. "These silly/misguided people haven't a clue, let me educate them." If you are dismissive of the views of the other side of the trade, many of our readers, who are sophisticated enough to consider both sides of a situation, will question how circumspect your analysis is.

I hope this helps. I would like to field a question like this every week or two here, to address known issues, and hopefully, to surface ones I haven't heard about. If you have a question you'd like me or one of our other editors to address, send me an email or a direct message, and I'll get them covered as best and as quickly as I can.

