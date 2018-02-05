Walgreens: A Historical And Visual Retrospective

While there are headwinds for Walgreens in light of eCommerce threats, the company has strong fundamentals that ensure safety and growth of its dividend.

In recent years, Walgreens's US store growth has plateaued, so Walgreens has broadened its growth strategy. I review WBA's performance for the past several years.

Introduction

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a well-known dividend aristocrat. S&P 500 dividend aristocrats are companies that have increased dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. Such companies also have to have a market cap of $3 billion or more and belong to S&P 500 Index.

In recent years, Walgreens's US store growth has plateaued, so Walgreens has broadened its growth strategy. Further, as Walgreens investors know, WBA has faced competitive threats from potential new entrants, including eCommerce players.

Despite the headwinds, Walgreens is a solid dividend aristocrat. The company has strong fundamentals that ensure safety and growth of its dividends.

Dividend Aristocrats

According to the Wikipedia article listing current dividend aristocrats, there are 53 dividend aristocrats as of January 25, 2018. Companies on this list are household names like AT&T (T), Coca-Cola (KO), Exxon Mobil (XOM), McDonald's (MCD), Target Corporation (TGT), and Walgreens.

Now, there are other solid companies with long history of paying dividends. Sometimes these companies may not be on the list of aristocrats for one reason or another. For example:

Realty Income (O) is a well-known dividend stock. But Realty Income is not yet a dividend aristocrat. The company has increased dividends for 24 years since listing on the NYSE in 1994. One more year to go. (Incidentally, Walgreens is Realty Income's biggest single customer, accounting for ~7% of the REIT's rent revenues.)

Vectren Corporation (VVC) is a Midwest utility with a long history of growing dividends. Vectren grew dividends for consecutive 58 years but is not a dividend aristocrat. That is because Vectren belongs to the S&P's Midcap 400 Index, and not in the S&P 500 Index.

General Mills (GIS), the consumer staple (read cereal) company, has paid dividends for over a century but hasn't consecutively grown it every year during that period. Hence, it is not an aristocrat.

As you can see (and as you can think of), there are many great and reliable companies that rank alongside dividend aristocrats, but they may not be named a dividend aristocrat because of a few arbitrary rules. But, hey, that's how the world works. My point is, you'll find great dividend companies beyond dividend aristocrats.

Image source: Acuity Brands. Walgreens LED Lighting Case Study.

Still, there is something special about companies that are able to pay 25 years or more of consecutively higher dividends. So, let's move onto Walgreens.

Walgreens's Performance

US Store Growth Plateau and Shifting Emphasis

Up until a few years ago, Walgreens used to emphasize its expanding geographic presence and local market penetration via store count. But, as WBA saturated the US market, the management shifted its emphasis to other metrics.

Take a look at WBA's 10-K from 2009. The first section describing the business starts with the number of store locations.

Source: 2009 10-K

The 2009 business description highlights the long organizational history ("founded in 1901") and total number of locations across the US ("7,496 locations in 50 states, ..."). But, here, you see no mention of what the business strategy is or what its vision is. You just know there are lot of locations. The fact that Walgreens is a healthcare related retail is communicated incidentally in the last sentence: "convenient care clinics operated by ..." The strategy and industry is almost inferred.

By contrast, take a look at the same section from the 2016 10-K, and you'll find the shift in emphasis. The store counts are no longer found and the laying out of the corporate vision and strategy is more direct.

Source: 2016 10-K

Walgreens still reminds its investors that it is the largest retail pharmacy. But rather than tallying the store count, the emphasis is on the sales figure ($117.4 billion in fiscal 2016) and on the strategy. Walgreens is a "health and daily living destination." Also, in the last sentence of the second paragraph: "WBA is one of the world's largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health and wellbeing products." That's a pretty clear outline of what the business is about.

Let's take a look at the store count history in the US.

Source: Author's table from 10-Ks.

Visually, it looks like this over the past decade and half:

Source: Author's table above

Rising Debt

The shift in emphasis is not as simple as focus on revenue growth. The implementation of the strategy change has led to, among others, an international merger with Alliance Boots in 2012.

Perhaps due to that shift in corporate strategy, Walgreens has taken on more debt since early 2000s when it used to operate as a no-debt company.

Source: Author's graph based on 10-K filing information. Red is LTD/Equity.

As the chart shows, Long-Term Debt (LTD) rose starting in 2007. While WBA is not a highly leveraged company, the use of debt as the physical store growth began to slow in the late 2000s is interesting to me. Debt rose again after 2012, which I believe primarily reflects the decision to fund international and US expansion with a cheap source of funds (interest rates were at multi-decade lows following the financial crisis).

Price to Sales & Price to Equity

Company's valuation remains relatively attractive based on historical trends when looking at P/S and P/E. One can see the P/E in the LTD to equity chart above. The P/E ratio has risen to near 20 as of 2017 but was higher during 2003-2007 time period.

Price to Sales (P/S) shows a similar trend. Specifically, 2015-2017 P/S is higher than in recent years since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, but lower compared to early and mid-2000 period.

Source: Author's graph based on 10-K figures.

These and other charts and ratios are based on figures I compiled from historical 10-Ks. I'll disclose the figures below:

Source: Author's table from 10-Ks.

Dividend Remains Safe

Of course, Walgreens is a dividend paying stock. In fact, it is a dividend aristocrat. So, are the dividends safe in light of higher long-term debt and flattening expansion? In a Sure Dividend article on Walgreens, I evaluated Walgreens's dividend safety. To make a long story short, Walgreens's dividend is safe and secure for now and likely will remain so for many years to come. While my analysis was detailed and based on company SEC financials, one can casually check finance sites like Gurufocus, and see that WBA's dividend payout ratio is in the 40%-range in the most recent quarters. That means the company has plenty cushion left to service its dividend cash needs.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a well-known dividend aristocrat. S&P 500 dividend aristocrats are companies that have increased dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years.

WBA's golden days of physical store growth in the US are now in the past. Also, the company has begun using debt, where it once was a debt-free operator. Still, Walgreens trades at an attractive P/E and P/S relative to history, and its LTD/E ratio is relatively low. Moreover, WBA's payout ratio and its growing sales support continuing dividend increases.

Walgreens is a solid dividend aristocrat with strong fundamentals that will help the company do well even in the face of new competition. Walgreens has a strong business model moat and a history of growth. These should continue to fuel Walgreens's dividend growth into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.