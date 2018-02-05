GE: A Future Harvard Business School Case Study
About: General Electric Company (GE)
by: Don Beynon
Summary
Aviation and Healthcare remain good businesses.
Power remains a challenging business.
Financial liabilities are ugly.
Many unknowns exist and are being studied by GE management and there are unknown unknowns.
GE could be a Harvard Business School case study.
Not a day goes by that you don’t read or hear about General Electric (GE). A once great company has fallen from grace. This article will categorize The Good, The Bad, The Ugly