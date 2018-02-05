GE: A Future Harvard Business School Case Study

by: Don Beynon
Summary

Aviation and Healthcare remain good businesses.

Power remains a challenging business.

Financial liabilities are ugly.

Many unknowns exist and are being studied by GE management and there are unknown unknowns.

GE could be a Harvard Business School case study.

Not a day goes by that you don’t read or hear about General Electric (GE). A once great company has fallen from grace. This article will categorize The Good, The Bad, The Ugly