WTI crude oil futures prices have climbed over $15/b since early October, from about $50 per barrel to over $65. They broke through the $55 range limit which had held from July 2015.

One major cause of this breakout has been the decline in U.S. crude oil inventories by about 60 million barrels from late September through the end of January.

A major reason for the large crude stock draw was the elevation in crude oil exports from the United States. Crude exports had been averaging around 800,000 b/d prior to the end of September. From October through January, exports averaged about 1.45 million barrels per day. The additional exports of 650,000 b/d over a four-month period resulted in a crude stock draw of about 78 million barrels.

The cause of the elevated exports was relatively higher prices in Asia and Europe, which widened the spread to U.S. crude oil prices oversees. For the purposes of illustration, I am using the OPEC Reference Basket price (see notes below) because the vast majority of OPEC's crude oils are sold in Asia, and a lesser percentage are sold in Europe.

In the latter weeks of January, this spread has begun to close. And the latest figure shows it is back to where it was prior to the elevation of exports, around $1/b.

This implies that the export demand for U.S. crudes is likely to diminish in the weeks ahead, with a lag. Given that refinery maintenance season has also just begun, the U.S. demand for crude at refineries is also likely to drop. A heavy maintenance season is also predicted worldwide.

The rise in crude oil prices was primarily the result of speculator acquisition of futures and options contracts. CFTC data reveal that those holdings have risen nearly 200 million barrels to a record high since early October. The long oil trade is overcrowded.

Speculative short positions have also dropped around 100 million barrels since their peak in October.

Conclusion

Assuming the OPEC-WTI spread remains low, I expect U.S. crude oil inventories to rise quickly. As a result, I expect long speculators will reduce (sell) their long positions and short speculators will increase (sell) their short positions. This market activity could reverse the entire $15/b rise in oil prices, putting the market price back to around $50, where it was in early October.

For holders of the The United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO), this could be a 20+ percentage loss. Now is a good time to reconsider a "long-only" stance in the oil market, which has been a financial disaster since 2014.

Notes

Introduced on June 16, 2005, the new OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) is currently made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

